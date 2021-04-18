"Bugs are not very popular,” woodcarver Marianne Stolz said, “but they’re very important.”
The importance of bugs to the planet’s eccosystems is an underlying idea for Stolz’s current show at 2 Street Gallery. Among the works on display are masks of assorted bugs familiar to Interior Alaska residents.
“I saw a graph of the biomass distribution of life on Earth,” Stolz said, explaining what inspired the masks. “And humans are just so miniscule. There are so many more bugs. The biomass of bugs is so much more than humans.”
Stolz has been drawn to nature all her life. Born in Germany, she grew up near the Black Forest, where she would immerse herself in the natural world as a child. She also explored her artistic interests from an early age. So when it came time to choose a career path, she entered a wood carving apprenticeship program where she attained journeyman status.
Stolz first came to Fairbanks in 1990, along with her husband Ralf Holland-Letz. The couple had ridden bicycles from Idaho, equipped with backpacks, and hiking boots. They went north and “explored lots of stuff along the way.”
After weeks of pedaling, “we came to Fairbanks and were talking to people, and someone said, ‘Do you want to stay the winter?’” They jumped at the chance and spent a year-and-a-half in the Interior before heading south. But upon reaching San Francisco, she recalled, “We said, ‘You know what? Let’s go back.’”
After more time in Alaska, they returned to Germany, where they remained until they were able to obtain Green Cards in 1998, at which point the couple returned to the place that had taken their hearts. “Both my husband and I, we are drawn to the North,” she said. “We love winter. And we like nature. The place where I live, I can go outside and walk to the North Pole without crossing a road.”
Stolz said that she had always felt like an outsider in Germany, but in Alaska, she fit right in. One of the Alaskan things she and Holland-Letz did was design and build their home. Or as Stolz put it laughingly, “I always say I carved my house. I didn’t build it. I carved it. It was fun. And it’s still standing.”
Stolz and Holland-Letz embraced a locally-based lifestyle. Stolz gardens, raises goats, makes her own cheese, and pursues other ways of keeping her life focused on her immediate surroundings. It spills over into her artwork. When she begins a new project, she looks nearby for materials.
“I try to use local wood as much as I can,” she said. “That’s important to me. Most of the carvings are aspen because it’s a bland wood. It doesn’t have much of a colorful grain. So I can use it nicely for details. But sometimes I use spruce because it has grain. It depends. There’s no good or bad, there’s just different kinds of woods.”
Stolz said her process begins with a small clay version of what she intends to carve, where she works it out in three dimensions. She mostly uses hand tools for her carvings although she will use power tools for larger work where major cutting is required.
Referring to her current show, she said “I tried to choose bugs that people know and that would work well as a sculpture.” She particularly likes the net-winged beetle she carved for the attention to details it demanded of her. She said these generally reclusive bugs are “very pretty and have lots of grooves. They’re very sculptural.”
Also on display are a few pieces from a previous show she did. Like the bug masks, they tend to focus on minute details of nature rather than the immensity that many artists strive to capture. Things like lichen, for instance. For that, she said, “I used recycled wood from the junkyard. I thought that fits the recycling part of the lichens.”
Stolz said she has recently returned to art as more of a full time occupation. She stayed home to raise and homeschool her and Holland-Letz’s children, but now that they’re mostly grown up, she’s able to devote more time to creativity. Among other things, she teaches classes on wood carving and other topics at the Folk School, which she said she loves doing. “It’s just awesome if you teach something and they pick it up and do it, and do something with it.”
She also helped John Manthei one of the Folk School’s founders, launch the Week in the Woods program, where students from young to old spend six days in the boreal forest learning about ecology and hands-on crafts.
Stolz’s daughter surprised her one year at the Week in the Woods. After it was learned that the lead organizer had forgotten to bring a coffee grinder, Stolz said her daughter, who was about nine at the time, found some wood and started carving as Stolz had taught her to, solving the group’s dilemma. “She gave him pestle and mortar so he could grind his coffee.”
Stolz said that woodcarving is in keeping with the way she lives. It keeps her outdoors and is physically demanding work. It also gives her lots of time to closely observe the tiny details that find their way into her art. Like bugs.
Stolz is concerned by the steep declines in insect populations that have been noted across the globe, and hopes that her bug masks will encourage viewers to think about the importance of bugs, and perhaps by donning a mask, see the world through insect eyes.
“You put on a mask to pretend to be someone else. Either for yourself or people that watch you. Where I grew up there’s a festival that still uses hand-carved masks. And that’s exactly what that is,” she said. “I think that’s kind of important if you try to view something from a different perspective.”
