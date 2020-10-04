"I care for historical motion picture materials that are donated to the University of Alaska Fairbanks,” Angela Schmidt said, describing her work. “It’s my job to insure that these materials survive for future generations to be able to access and study, and to make these materials accessible.”
Tucked away in the basement at Rasmuson Library on the UAF campus, Schmidt is the film archivist, spending her days restoring and digitizing historic footage of Alaska. “This is their history,” she said of the film and video footage she’s in charge of and that was often donated by everyday people who recorded the events around them decades ago. “Their fellow Alaskans have entrusted these resources to the university, and I want to make sure that people can have a connection to them.”
Schmidt has worked in the Alaska Film Archives for two decades and has overseen the department since 2013. It’s work that she stumbled into while pursuing other goals. “I was working in the archives for a while, thinking, what is my real career going to be? Not realizing that it was staring me right in the face,” Schmidt said. “After a while I began to realize how much I really love this, and how important it is. And this is a place where I can really make a difference.”
Schmidt’s journey to the archive began in Iowa, where she grew up in the town of Springville. After earning a degree in journalism from Iowa State University, she worked in newspapers for a couple of years. She said she felt this was likely her future, but in 1995, at age 25, she decided she wanted an adventure before settling down.
Alaska had always fascinated Schmidt, so she applied to UAF and came north to earn a second undergrad degree, this time in wildlife biology. She remembers “being a week or so off the plane and thinking, I’m never going home to Iowa again.”
“I was living in a cabin and doing the whole Alaska thing, which I just loved,” she recalled.
Schmidt convinced her Iowa boyfriend to join her, and soon they were married. Meanwhile, she took a student job in the Rasmuson photo lab working with archival materials. By the time she finished her second degree in 1999, she no longer wanted to pursue a career in biology, although she values her training in scientific methods. “Even though I’m not working in that field, getting that degree has been really key to my life.”
Just when she needed a job, a position opened up in the film archives, which Dirk Tordoff had established in 1993 for preserving historic Alaska films. Working with old mining footage and more, she said “I absolutely fell in love with the work.” After Tordoff retired in 2013, Schmidt took the reins, even as she was finishing her master’s in Arctic and Northern Studies.
Schmidt’s job is a daily experience in discovery and adventure. She’s been able to work with old time Alaskans who have entrusted her with films they took decades ago. One such Alaskan is Talkeetna resident John Baker.
“When he was shooting his films, what he was doing was reporting back to his family in the Midwest,” Schmidt explained. “He was saying, ‘here I am, flying around in my Super Cub,’ and, ‘I’m with my dog Queenie,’ and, ‘we’re out on the trapline,’ or, ‘I’m in my woodshop.’”
He also showed how snowshoes work, and shot footage inside the Talkeetna Roadhouse decades ago. He captured daily life. “And now that activity isn’t forgotten, that way of life.”
Schmidt also works with much older films, like footage taken by glaciologist William O Field early in the twentieth century. “We have films of his from the 1920s where he’s in Juneau, or at the Matanuska Colony,” she enthused.
Working under a National Film Preservation Foundation, Schmidt has recently been working on film shot in Wiseman in the 1930s. “What I really love about this film is it was made by a miner near Wiseman. His name is Harry Leonard. He was a prospector and miner. He captures not only the life of the miners in that area, but also some of the Alaska Natives who lived up there.”
The film includes footage of a young Henry Hope, son of a Japanese whaler, who was subsequently interned during the war, and of Roshier Creecy, a Black man born just after the Civil War who had been a Buffalo Soldier before moving north to escape racism and becoming a miner in the remote Arctic community.
For Schmidt, Creecy’s experience highlights a goal she has for the Archive: collect historic films from minority and Native peoples, who she feels are under-represented at present. She said the diversity of Alaska even decades ago is apparent in parade films, among her favorite footage to view. “You get a snapshot of all the groups that were in a community at a given point in time.”
Another objective is to keep adding to the Archive’s YouTube page, which has over 1,100 historic Alaska videos posted for public enjoyment. And since October is American Archives Month, she’s reaching out to the public through social media, and encourages Alaskans to help grow the film archive by donating old home movies and videos that document everyday life in Alaska.
“The archives are where people come to live after they die,” Schmidt concluded. “That’s something that’s really meaningful to me, that I can make new discoveries about people even though they’re no longer with us. And that other people can come to the Archives and also discover about these people and learn from these people. Especially in times like what we’re living through today, it gives me a great comfort to know that people throughout history have been through a lot of changes, even in our recent history, and they’ve found ways to be resilient. I take a lot of comfort from what I’ve learned from people whose archival materials are stored here.”
For more info about the Alaska Film Archives, which is a unit of the Alaska and Polar Regions Collections & Archives (APRCA) in the Rasmuson Library at UAF, see:
• Alaska Film Archives webpage, library.uaf.edu/film-archives
• Alaska Film Archives YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/alaskafilmarchives
• APRCA Digital Repository, archives.library.uaf.edu
During American Archives Month, Rasmuson Library will be highlighting its archival holdings on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uaflibrary.
