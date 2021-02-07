“If you stop maintaining anything out there, it’s almost like the ground wants to eat it up,” photographer John Hagen said about his ancestral home region around the village of Ugashik near Bristol Bay. “That was something I was exploring. It’s such an intense spot that, if you’re not actively in that spot living and cutting back the grass or using your cabin or your four-wheeler or your boats, the place starts eating everything up. It felt so alive there.”
This sense of the Earth reclaiming itself from human intrusion permeates the photographs Hagen has on exhibit at the Bear Gallery throughout February. Titled “The Sound of Wind and Grass: Images from Ugashik, AK,” the show’s photos capture lonesome scenes of cabins crumbling into decaying foundations, a weathered cross on a grave, an abandoned off road vehicle swallowed by grass, and boats sinking into the soil. “That area, that land,” Hagen added, “would just absorb everything.”
Hagen’s heritage is Unangan and Iñupiaq, although he was born in Southeast Alaska and grew up in Haines, which he still calls home. It’s from this perspective that he uses his camera to both explore the world and find his roots. “It frees me up to realize that I don’t know as much about my ancestral background as I could or should. It allows me to explore. I don’t take anything for granted,” he said. “I always knew that my people were from a thousand miles away in two different directions.”
Hagen took an early interest in photography, and his parents encouraged it. “When I said, ‘Hey, can I play with a camera,’ they always said yes. Even though that was in the days of film, and film wasn’t necessarily inexpensive to process.”
While he remained fascinated with photography, Hagen came to the University of Alaska Fairbanks in the 1990s planning on a radio career. Then, one exceptionally warm spring afternoon, he recalled, “Some of my friends were out playing around in the sun taking pictures and coming back and forth from the darkroom while I was stuck in a dark studio processing my audio. I realized it would be way more fun to be out taking pictures. So I picked up the camera again.”
This derailed his college plans when the News-Miner hired him as a staff photographer in 2001, a job he held for about seven years. After leaving, he finished his degree at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he studied new media arts and turned his skills in an artistic direction that photojournalism couldn’t accommodate. “I wanted to be able to tell stories and not be tied to publications,” he said.
This has led to a constantly growing body of work that can be seen on his website. And while Alaska is heavily featured, other locales can be found as well. And themes that he first explored in Alaska have been expanded elsewhere, showing the universality of some of our deepest emotions.
This is particularly true of the collection “Wild Things,” in which taxidermied bears are seen in the human-built locations they are mounted, such as airports, sporting goods shops, and perched atop business entrances. Rather than photograph animals in the wild as so many others have, Hagen looked at creatures killed by humans and then mounted to appear lifelike.
He described the work as depicting the search for connection with the wilds in places where wilderness has been paved over. “It seems like the go-to way of making your place seem wild and, I want to say, grizzled almost, is to have a taxidermied bear showing in the corner.”
Some of the photos were taken at the Bald Eagle Foundation in Haines, where cruise ship passengers would stand before dioramas of stuffed and mounted animals, seeking a bond. “There was a place where people could walk by a taxidermied bear,” he said. “They were really close to it. And even though there was a giant sign that says ‘Do not touch,’ the first thing people wanted to do was reach out and touch the bear’s paw.”
The collection “By Air” features aerial views of landscapes, often taken from window seats on passenger jets, although the series began when a pilot friend in Haines told Hagen they should go flying and take pictures. “Whenever you have a friend that has a plane that says you should go photograph with him, as long as they’re not crazy, it’s a good thing to do.”
Hagen’s photographs are often black and white, an approach he said is influenced by pioneer photographers, and which was well suited to photographing the lands around Ugashik. “It’s such a flat, unsaturated place that so much of the imagery I was making was black and white on its own. I made the look similar. But a lot of it has to do with trying to pull in the magic of more classic landscape photography as well.”
The Bear Gallery show is an expansion of a project Hagen began during the summer of 2019. He returned to Ugashik this past summer to assist his aunt and uncle with their fishing season, but owing to the pandemic didn’t spend as much time there as he would have otherwise. But because he tends to focus on landscapes rather than people, he was still able to gather new images. “In many ways that served what I was trying to do. I feel like I went out there searching for more ancient ghosts, but there’s so many signs of more recent life in the last 10, 15, 20, a hundred years.”
Yet amidst the relics of people who traveled through the landscape before him, it was the planet itself that spoke loudest, something he sought to capture. “There’s one photo that shows blurry grass with an old cabin behind it,” he said.“What was overwhelming to me was the sound of wind blowing through the grass. It was almost deafening.”
John Hagen’s collection “The Sound of Wind and Grass: Images from Ugashik, AK” is on display at the Bear Gallery in the Centennial Center at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, through Feb. 26. Hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Hagen can be found online at johnhagen.zenfolio.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.