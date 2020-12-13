“I’ve been fortunate. Painting’s been good to me,” Joe Paul said. It’s offered him a dual career that has impacted visual life in Fairbanks for 40 years, painting the buildings residents frequent or live in, and the artwork that adorns many walls. “It was like two people in one body. There was the artist, and then there was the house painter.”
Paul’s pathway has taken him such diverse places as the Art Institute of Chicago in his birth place, the mountains of his adopted Alaska home, and the historic cities of Europe, where he has family. All of these influences can be seen in his current show, on display throughout December at Hoarfrost Distilling. Paintings depicting Alaska landscapes hang alongside a study of gargoyles from Europe’s tallest cathedral. And then there are abstract works, a new direction for Paul.
“It looks like three different personalities,” he said, laughing.
Paul grew up on the north side of Chicago at a time when neighborhoods were more distinct than they are now. He has some nostalgia for the city of those days, but even as a child what he loved most were trips north of the border. “I always liked the outdoors. When I was a kid my family used to send me up to Canada. I stayed with relatives. Going back to Chicago always seemed to be kind of a drag.”
After high school, he fell into construction work, which led him to fine art.
“I had a mentor. I worked with him for about a year-and-a-half doing store remodels,” Paul recalled. “He was a painter himself and a sculptor. He was really creative with ideas of how to put things together.”
At the time, friends were pulling him two directions. Artist acquaintances, recognizing his talents, encouraged him to attend the Art Institute, which he did for two years. Meanwhile, other friends had gone to Alaska, and their stories of adventures fired his imagination. “One day I called them and they said, ‘Yeah, come on up.’ So I loaded up my car and came up.”
Paul arrived in Alaska for the first time in 1976, and quickly found a job with the Alaska Railroad. He went to work near Hurricane Gulch shoveling snow and maintaining the rails. Then he was sent to Girdwood and Portage. He fell in love with the scenery and working outside.
In 1978 Paul returned to Chicago to resume art classes, but the lure of the North proved too strong. He came to Fairbanks in 1981 and, already a member of the painters union, settled in to what became a career as a painter. Over the coming decades, he worked through the union until he vested, then launched Alpine Arts Painting and Decorating Service, where he specialized in creative finishes.
He also dove into the local arts scene, helping bring 2 Street Gallery into existence, and having his landscapes shown at Bear Gallery, the Alaska House, and elsewhere. Meanwhile he met and married his wife Elisabeth, and the couple settled in Goldstream Valley were Paul, an avid cross country skier, enjoyed the quick access to trails.
Paul said his artistic side ebbed and flowed over the decades, but “In the last 10 years it’s become more dominant in what I do.” This has been especially true since he retired in 2018.
Paul is best known for his landscapes, which show a deep appreciation for color. Among featured works in his show, “Head Waters of the Chulitna” captures the brief fall intensities one sees along the Alaska Range, while “Inversion” depicts a scene familiar to Fairbanks residents: the field along the railroad track on the UAF campus. Here a frigid winter day is illuminated by a low lying sun, with the snow tinged pink and the billowing smoke from the power plant being flattened and turned to ice fog by our unique atmospheric conditions. It reaffirms one of the strange quirks about the winter light in Fairbanks: it can make even smog appear eerily beautiful.
Paul has found new ways of using colors in his abstract works, something he said he only began doing a year ago. “I got tired of painting trees,” he said. “I did a series of 12 small 12-by-s16 canvases. I had a show at Ursa Major, and I sold eight of them.”
Buoyed by success, he did more work in this area. He quoted detective Hercule Poirot, namesake of the BBC series "Agatha Christie’s Poirot," as an influence in his approach. “When he gets a case he says, ‘We have to stimulate the little grey cells’ to get to the bottom of the case. I followed that phrase.”
“When I paint abstract, I paint without any preconceived concepts,” Paul explained. “I just try to shut off my conscious brain. Sometimes you’re lucky and something surfaces that’s worth pursuing. Sometimes it’s nothing and you make a mess. It’s hard to do, believe it or not.”
Two abstracts are included in the show. “Spawning Frenzy” has an initial psychedelic appearance until one connects the title with the art and sees that it’s salmon in a stream. “A Sea Change” was inspired coastal rocks in the tide. But when asked what it means, Paul, who wants viewers to interact with his art and interpret it for themselves, replied, “I don’t know. You tell me,” before describing it as “the weirdest painting I’ve ever done.”
Paul plans to keep painting, and said of returning to landscapes after a foray into abstraction, “Maybe at some point I’ll get to where it will overlap, and that will be real interesting.”
In the meantime, the show at the distillery offers viewers a progress report on his current efforts. Amidst the pandemic, Paul said he was hesitant about doing a show. But feels Hoarfrost is highly attentive to safety precautions, and that there’s more need for art than ever right now.
“People need a little positive energy. If I can provide any, then that’s good.”
Joe Paul’s work will be on display at Hoarfrost Distilling throughout the month of December. The distillery is located at 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F. The tasting room is open 4-8 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.