"I was one of those kids who read every book in the library about Egyptian and Roman mythology,” Elyse Guttenberg, said, explaining how she was drawn to writing fantasy novels. “Everybody in my family read science fiction,” she added. So her adult move into authoring her own works “seemed very natural.”
Guttenberg drew national acclaim with several novels in the 1990s, and after a long hiatus, recently published a new one, “The Power We Share,” as well as slightly revised versions of her older books.
For Guttenberg, it’s also a deep dive into self-publishing, which means she’s both an author and a businesswoman now. “You need to be prepared to be not just a writer,” she said of her new approach, which has become a full time job, “but to be in the business of marketing and selling. That is the only way those books will get found.”
“The Power We Share” tells of a young woman who is both a pirate and a witch. It’s set in a world bordered by ice where magic is the currency, power structures are shifting, and freedom is a commodity. In order for a story like this to work, she explained, “you have to create a world that’s consistent and believable and directs the plot just as much as the characters will.”
Envisioning such a realm, she said, requires significant attention to details, because there will always be some readers looking for holes in the the internal consistency of the imagined universe. “You have to say, what are the parameters,” she said. “If I’m writing about a world where there’s magic, how does the magic work? It has to have a logical system. I spend a lot of time working that out. What can my main character do? And as a character, what is it that she wants and why can’t she get it? Because in fantasy, like any fiction, you have to have conflict. Your characters need a backstory.”
In other words, her new book might be more lighthearted than her previous ones, but she put serious work into making it so.
Originally from New York City, Alaska was the final stop on a trip around the world. After high school, Guttenberg flew to London and journeyed overland all the way to Singapore at a time when countries like Iran and Afghanistan were relatively safe for travel.
In Thailand, she found herself running low on money and wanting to resume her college education while still having adventures. Her brothers David and Richard had already migrated to Fairbanks, so she applied to the University of Alaska. “I knew that I didn’t want to go back to New York City, and with my brothers here, coming to Alaska seemed like a very sensible, easy thing to do. The next stop on the trip.”
In 1972 she flew from hot and muggy Bangkok to Fairbanks in January. “David met me at the airport at 20 below, and I started school the next week. I loved it. I never left.”
Guttenberg embraced the dry cabin life while majoring in anthropology. In the decade that followed she completed her degree, met and married her husband, Luke Hopkins, and became a mom. She also maintained close ties to the UAF English Department, where she cofounded the annual literary journal Permafrost. And she kept pursuing her own ideas, because, she said, “I knew that writing was what I always wanted to do.”
Guttenberg’s first published work was a young adult short story put out in the late 1980s by renowned children’s author Jane Yolen. While this provided invaluable experience and publishing connections, she wanted to write full length novels targeted at adults.
In 1990, New American Library/ROC released her first novel, “Sunder Eclipse and Seed,” which was shortlisted for best first fantasy by the International Association for the Fantastic in the Arts. This gave her an early lesson in the fickleness of publishers when New American Library reneged on a contract to publish follow up novels.
Meanwhile, HarperCollins was encouraging her to explore Alaska themes in her stories. This led to 1995’s “Summer Light,” and its sequel, “Daughter of the Shaman,” in 1997. Both were distributed by HC as mass market paperbacks.
These books explored shamanism in a Paleo Eskimo setting 2,000 years ago. Guttenberg took seriously the job of getting the historical and cultural details correct while still telling a compelling story. Her pages of notes vastly outnumber her published pages. “Oh boy, you can get lost in the research writing a book like that,” she said. “You have to be careful.”
After these books were published, Guttenberg took a long break from publishing, but not from arts and literature. She worked on projects for the Alaska State Council on the Arts, began a long association with the local Jewish Film Festival, which she still helps organize, and became a library commissioner.
Over the past decade Guttenberg revised and updated her novels, which had gone out of print. With the copyrights fully in her hands, she ventured into self-publishing. “When I started writing, to self-publish was really frowned upon,” she said. But as the publishing industry has changed dramatically in the new millennium, she joined a long list of established authors who have decided to control their product from start to finish. It’s been a steep learning curve, but at a time when completed novels can disappear into the offices of agents and publishers for years, she can bypass the middlemen and get her work directly to readers.
These days, Guttenberg is busy writing and promoting her own books, as well as offering classes and podcasts on writing and getting published. Her own stories, however, remain in the sort of imagined worlds that have enthralled her since childhood. “Writing fantasy novels was what I was always drawn to,” she concluded. “Writers talk about having a voice. And when I sit down, that’s the voice that comes out.”
Elyse Guttenberg can be found online at www.elyseguttenberg.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.