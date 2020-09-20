"I feel that the best artwork doesn’t have an idea ahead of time for what it’s going to be,” Maryanne Babij said. “I think there are things that want to manifest, and the artist can be a channel for those things.”
It’s an approach Babij uses in both her photography and her radio shows, where she seeks to uncover the undiscovered and point people in new directions. “That’s what I’m interested in,” she said. “What might be there that I don’t know about and nobody knows about.”
Babij is well known to KUAC FM 89.9 audiences, where she is a longtime volunteer and her wide ranging music choices, distinctive delivery, sagacious humor, and Brobdingnagian vocabulary are instantly recognizable. She’s also attracted a sizable following with her Facebook account, where she posts photographs that have been run through editing programs, turning ordinary local landmarks and locales that Fairbanksans take for granted into intriguing images that shift viewers’ perceptions of these places.
Radio, photography, and even Alaska weren’t things Babij planned on. She grew up in Munster, Indiana, a suburb of Chicago. Her parents were Ukrainian immigrants who fled the Soviets and she grew up in a household where Ukrainian was the language spoken. Poised between two cultures, Ukrainian and American, she learned to see people as true individuals, which helped her discover herself.
“The way people treat you says a lot more about their programatic influences and what stuff has gotten into them than anything about you,” she explained. “They’re going to make up their own opinions regardless of who you are. So go ahead and be who you are.”
Babij attended Indiana University Bloomington, where she entered a classical arts and letters program and focused on film, religious studies, comparative literature, and sociology, graduating in 1991. That summer, she said, her then-partner was heading to Alaska, so she joined him. “I knew I had to do something big after college, so I came up here sight unseen. I’m prone to the forces of whimsey and chance.”
The couple drove to Alaska and camped out for the summer in the campground then open on the West Ridge of the University of Alaska campus. “I instantly met the best people,” she recalled.
Babij spent the summer traveling the state, quickly evolving from urbanite to Alaskan. She moved into a dry cabin in Goldstream Valley, learned to skijor, and absorbed Alaska’s environment. “The austere deadliness of Alaska wanting to kill you at every turn was kind of shocking,” she said. But it was the residents who made Fairbanks her home. “People are very homegrown here, and very authentic. There isn’t much time for frippery. It will freeze off.”
In the mid-1990s, Babij began volunteering at KUAC, running the board during borough assembly meetings. During breaks and after the meetings, she would play music on what was scheduled to be jazz night. “But I hate jazz. So I would play swing music, some barrelhouse boogie, Pete Johnson, Albert Amons, stuff like that.” She discovered that she liked this music.
Soon Babij was also hosting Afternoon Concert. While she had always enjoyed classical music, she made the effort to discover its history and meaning by consulting liner notes and other sources. “I was learning along with the audience about some of this music. But you have to sound like a capable figure.”
The fact that radio can be heard freely anywhere appeals to her. She once got a call from someone on the Bering Sea who picked up the signal while she was playing Pink Floyd’s “Echoes.” “That was really neat to me,” she recalled. “This voice in the night, and I was being a voice in the night for this person. That is a connectedness that supersedes anything I ever thought that I would have access to.”
More recently, she’s been hosting Friday night shows, where she explores vast musical terrain. Babij said she prepares the night before with musical choices, but some nights once she takes the mic, she sweeps the area around the soundboard clean and starts afresh. “By the end of the night the floor is geological layers of CDs and pieces of paper.”
Her goal is to introduce listeners to new sounds. Her motto for the show is “Tune in. I will play your favorite songs that you haven’t even heard yet.”
Babij approaches her photography similarly. She goes out without a plan and photographs what draws her. And where most Alaska photographers focus on nature, she looks for inspiration on the streets of Fairbanks, especially at night. This fascination is rooted in her Chicago childhood. “As much as I love the sky and the nature and all the beautiful outdoorsy things of Alaska, and that’s where my soul is nourished, I am imprinted with industrial ruin.”
Babij uses photo editing programs to enhance the pictures, but said technology is a struggle for her. But this, she feels, has been of benefit. “It promoted and encouraged a unique style, this ineptitude of doing things and using all the tools sort of incorrectly and off label, helped me develop my own sort of style. Not knowing what I was doing kind of helped”
Her photos are filled with shadows and darkness, as she prefers working at night. Bridges, streets, the power plant, and other familiar places will be bathed by her computer in deep greens, blues, purples, and more, creating something new out of mundane scenes most of us barely notice. “The secret face of things is always fascinating to me. Shadows and the nighttime side of things has always been an allure to me.”
Whether creating radio shows or art, Babij said she sees herself as a vessel for ideas to flow through. She tries to get out of the way and just let things happen. “You’re the garden hose for the cool cool water for the garden,” she said. “The less of the hose particulate matter that gets in the water the better. The more pure it is.”
Maryanne Babij can be heard every other Friday evening at 9 p.m. on KUAC 89.9 FM. She can be found on Facebook at hwww.facebook.com/MissChaosCossack.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.