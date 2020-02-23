"I think I’ve always wanted to be an artist, I just didn’t give myself a chance to,” Paige Poston said, explaining how she suddenly found herself bursting with creativity and building a new business selling her work. “But then when I literally had nothing better to do, I gave myself a chance to.”
Poston is a self-taught artist who recently launched Foraker Creative and markets embroideries, prints, stickers, paintings and digital art drawn from her own designs. She said the dive into becoming an artist was the culmination of several threads of her life all coming together and giving her a direction she hadn’t even imagined until a couple of years ago.
A graduate of North Pole High School, Poston has been pursuing a marketing degree at the University of Alaska, but said it’s her experiences in the public sphere that honed her skills and prompted her move into artistic endeavors. Poston said the turning point for her was the bitterly divisive 2016 presidential election. That campaign and its outcome made her realize she needed to work for the things she values.
“I went to the Women’s March like the rest of the country,” she said. But she didn’t stop there. Poston got involved with the Fairbanks Activists Forum, where she volunteered to run their social media efforts. She also designed logos for several local candidates, created the 2019 Fabulous Feminist Fundraiser postcard, and worked as a field manager on Alyse Galvin’s 2018 congressional campaign.
“When that campaign ended,” she said, “I wasn’t working for a month or two. I was sitting at home in an Alaskan winter and needed something to do. I started painting, doing more watercolors, then I started doing digital art, then I started teaching myself to crochet last spring, and in the summer I started doing cross-stitch and embroidery.”
Poston’s design work for political campaigns familiarized her with many of the graphic tools available for computers, and she used these as the foundation for her burgeoning artwork. She said she’s uncomfortable drawing freehand on a piece of paper, but with an iPad and a stylus, she lets her mind wander, creating patterns and designs that she then applies to products she sells through her website and at local bazaars and craft shows.
“I draw a little circle on my iPad and draw whatever I want in that circle,” she said, “and then transfer it with a water-soluble pen onto fabric. And then I stitch it. I can then turn those designs into stickers or art prints or whatever.”
Poston said she uses some of the newer programs that are easier and more user friendly than PhotoShop. Canva, a website, was the one she started with. She also likes Procreate for iPad. “With having the digital option, I can hit the undo button and I don’t have to crumple up a paper or use the eraser.”
Initially, as Poston moved into selling her creations, she worked on commission and opened an Etsy shop. “But what ended up happening was I almost completely shifted to selling stickers and embroidering and things like that.”
Last summer she was asked to organize the vendor booths at the 2019 Pride Fest in Fairbanks in exchange for a free booth she could sell from. She was quite successful and had a lot of fun. “I made little Pride Fest stitches and watercolors. I parked myself there for two days and had a great time. If it had been a bad experience I don’t think I would have kept doing it.”
Poston next signed up for a whole series of holiday bazaars, and while sales varied between them from strong to abysmal, she said she learned a lot and felt bolstered to work even harder.
“I had a huge variety of experiences and emotions in those first ones I did. But after doing a couple I had a routine, I knew what I wanted my booth to look like, I knew a little better what sold well and what didn’t.”
Poston opened Foraker Creative online in November, selling cross-stitch, embroidery, watercolors, and stickers that feature pop culture references, political messages, affirmations, and humor. “It’s not at a place where I can quit my job and do this full time, but I am successful enough that I’m not disappointed,” she said.
As she’s become more publicly known in Fairbanks, Poston has also used both her art and her activism to promote the causes closest to her own experiences. Having dealt with ADHD, anxiety and depression, she found that making art has a therapeutic effect. She’s chosen to publicly discuss her struggles in hopes this will lead to better understanding of these issues, as well help others who quietly endure them to seek ways of healing. “I’m fairly open about mental health,” she said, “and I like to reflect that in the work I do.”
On the political front, last year’s battle over Fairbanks city ordinance 6033, which would have extended nondiscrimination protection to sexual minorities, prompted her to come out as bisexual in a public meeting. “That’s also informed my work over the past year. Because my identity is political, my work can be political too.”
Art, politics, mental health concerns, and a commitment to community building have all played a role in Poston fully embracing who she is. And with that knowledge, she hopes to assist others along the same path, by developing ways to help them discover and develop their own latent creative abilities.
“I think people have known for a long time what a creative outlet can do for them, but I think tying those things together very explicitly, that making something can make you feel better, I think that that also has the potential to help people,” Poston concluded, adding, “It helps me personally, so I talk about it a lot hoping that it can help someone else. Because all we do is learn from each other’s experiences, and from our own experiences.”
Poston’s Foraker Creative website can be found at etsy.me/2HJdBZ1. The Facebook page for her business is www.facebook.com/ForakerCreative. Poston has a booth at this weekend’s ComiCon at the Carlson Center, which is open until 5 p.m. today.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.