“My art focuses on people and wanting to bring out the different characteristics in our bodies and our faces,” Fairbanks artist Alyssa Quintyne said, describing her work. “I don’t want to say that it’s portrait art. It’s more than that. Maybe a little bit more dreamlike, a little more weird.”
This dreamlike aspect is immediately apparent in the portfolio on her website. Her depictions of people convey character and emotion, while at the same time incorporating other elements — nature, everyday objects — which surround her subjects in a tapestry that invites viewers in by providing details to fire their imaginations while leaving enough empty spaces for their minds to wander through the gaps. Ethereal is a word Quintyne applies to her drawings, and it’s apt.
“When I draw people, I want to connect them to a certain type of scheme, and also connect them with the motions and the vibe that they’re giving me,” she said. “So it’s a little deeper than drawing pretty pictures. It’s about, what can I do to highlight these qualities? How can I best represent this person and what they bring into this world.”
Quintyne will launch an online art show on her website on Aug. 30 that includes 10 new pieces, accompanied by carefully selected music. “It’s a show about grief and coming through that through the perspective of being a woman of color, going through this pandemic, seeing the uprisings happen in the Lower 48, and what all that entails.”
Themes of identity run deeply in Quintyne’s work and conversations. Born in Nashville, she’s the daughter of immigrants from Barbados. She moved to Fairbanks as a young child when her father was stationed at Fort Wainwright and has lived here since. Throughout her life she’s been viewed by casual acquaintances as a Black American, but her family’s immigrant heritage and roots in the West Indies are a constant reminder for her that individual identities are complex and contain far more than is visible at skin level.
“It took me a long, long time to recognize what Black meant in this country, and the Black community, what that means,” she said, discussing her childhood. “And what that means for me, you’re being treated the same as any other Black person, you’re dealing with the same beauty and oppression. Because we look the same. And understanding the history of Black Americans in this country, we’re relatives. Bajan people (Barbadians) were the first people brought to the Americas and enslaved.”
Quintyne said she feels deeply rooted to her family’s long history in Barbados, a sense of belonging she particularly credits her grandmother for instilling in her. This helps inform her perspective on the Black Lives Matter movement, which she views not as political, but as a statement of fact.
“Because Black people and people of color exist,” she explained. “We have been advocating for our own liberation and other people of color’s liberation for decades. So this is a continuation of that really rich history. It’s a foundation of this entire country.”
Quintyne views BLM as an opportunity to lift everyone up, not just Black Americans. “It’s not that there’s a competition of lives here. It’s saying that there’s an equal platform, and discrimination and oppression still continue. Which means our lives matter less, unfortunately. In institutional ways. So how are we working together to recognize that institutional oppression and fix that for each other? Because the same things that we are advocating for are going to benefit everybody.”
She’s also sensitive to those who might be put off by the movement, recognizing that they are having to question their own identity as Americans. “I can definitely understand how that is threatening to another person who their entire life has been taught something completely different,” she said.
So she seeks to broaden other people’s perspectives, not undermine them, to find commonalities rather than conflict. This is where Quintyne sees her artwork as helping create connections and understandings. “Art is another way for us to not only transcend those verbal boundaries, it’s a way to heal,” she said. “And it’s a way to express joy. Which is so so important right now. Especially in this pandemic. We’re all trying to figure out how to best take care of ourselves.”
Building a better world also is what Quintyne does through her professional job as the Interior community organizer for the Alaska Center, a statewide organization that works on expanding democratic involvement, climate, and clean energy and water among other issues. It’s given her the chance to put her political science degree to work after years of volunteering. Combining this with art has given her a way to reach kids in rural Alaska, who she wants to encourage and empower.
“What about the next Picasso in Minto, who has no art supplies and probably doesn’t have an art teacher, probably has never shown stuff, doesn’t have a portfolio, what are we doing for that kid,” she asked. “What can I do for that kid? How can I bring them into this space and teach them, this is one way that you can improve your art, this is one way that you can share your art with the rest of the world and people that need to see it.”
Quintyne has exhibited in several venues around Fairbanks and enjoys helping other artists navigate their way to exposure. She wants to see the local scene offer more opportunities for young artists and voices from minority communities. It’s part of her overall approach to art, which she sees less as a professional calling and more as a vehicle to further connections between people from all backgrounds.
“It’s not about money, and it’s not about commission,” she said. “It’s about perspective, and it’s about seeing those voices. I feel that if we had more spaces to actually be able to do that, a lot of the conversations we have around race, a lot of the conversations about perspective, would kind of be answered.”
•••
Alyssa Quintyne can be found online at www.gouachebody.com. Her new show goes live Aug. 30. More information can be found at bit.ly/3lcDoek.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.