When the University of Alaska Press approached Fairbanks resident Nancy Fresco about writing something related to her outdoor experiences, she said she told them, “I would find it really fun and entertaining and interesting to write about getting outside with kids. Have sort of run-of-the-mill more ordinary hiking, skiing, biking, boating. But where the added challenge is, you’re not so much going enormous distances or doing something extraordinary, but that you’re taking along twin infants. Or a herd of 5-year-olds.”
Fresco knows her topic. She and her husband, Jay Cable, have twin daughters, now age 14, who they have taken on countless outdoor excursions. She felt that readers — especially parents — would appreciate hearing how they did it “from someone who is not extraordinary. Someone like me who was just making it up as I went along. Using old gear. Buying things from thrift stores. Figuring it out.”
Fresco’s book “Go Play Outside!” was published this winter and offers tips about how to prepare children for excursions both close to home and deep into the backcountry. It’s arranged by age, starting with advice for families expecting a child, then moves through getting outdoors with infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and onward to age 10 and older. Each section offers accounts of trips her family took, along with advice for those seeking to follow their lead. And, unsurprising to those who know Fresco, she worked at making it fun. “It is a humorous book. It’s a book that contains advice and anecdotes, but it’s got a little bit of tongue-in-cheek as well. And hopefully it’s relatively light reading.”
“The anecdotes are woven together with the advice so that it’s a guide book, it’s a how-to book, but it’s got that sense of story and narrative and humor,” Fresco continued. “It’s a book that you could sit down and read cover to cover, but it’s also a book that you could pick up and read piecemeal. I think it works both ways. And that was a little tricky.”
Fresco’s own outdoor adventures began when she was a child growing up on Long Island in New York. There she would take off on her bicycle looking for signs of nature wherever she could find them. Her family made trips to the Adirondacks, where she acquired her love for hiking. “I definitely immersed myself as much as I possibly could in the great outdoors for an urban-suburban kid,” she said.
During college she worked on summer trail crews in the Adirondacks. Then, after a stint in rural Jamaica with the Peace Corps, followed by earning a master’s in environmental studies from Yale, she spied a job opening with the Northern Alaska Environmental Center in Fairbanks and was hired. She arrived in 1999 figuring it would be a good adventure for a year or two, “And here I am 22 years later, a permanent resident. Fairbanks never lets you go.”
What initially held her here was the National Science Foundation-funded Resilience and Adaptation Program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where she earned her Ph.D. under the biology department. She’s now an associate research professor with the International Arctic Research Center, where she works on climate change modeling and adaptation.
What also kept her in Fairbanks was Cable, whom she married in 2002. In 2006 the couple had twin daughters, Molly and Lizzie, and hardly skipped a beat getting them outdoors. Those early experiences are relived in the book, Fresco said. For instance, she said she wrote of “A hike out to Lee’s Cabin in the White Mountains when the kids were only 1 year old and we’re taking them in a jogging stroller with large wheels. Everything’s great except the 1-year-olds keep wanting to walk on their own. And as soon as you let them out of the stroller they stop and stare at a puddle for 20 minutes.”
It’s that kind of real life humor that she employs to keep the book fun and light, things like dealing with “having a diaper explosion on the top of Angel Rocks.” But Fresco also wanted to provide inspiration. She said that “Parents can often feel really shut down by parenthood. And I think especially in the winter, especially in a cold climate.” She wants to encourage them to overcome this by getting outside with their kids.
Part of doing that, Fresco said, requires examining one’s own concerns. “There’s a lot in there about dealing with the minutia of parenting while outdoors. But there’s also a lot about dealing with your own doubts and getting over the hurdles that are inside your own head.”
Fresco said she’s encountered a range of responses from adults she’s meet along the trails while escorting her children along. Some were clearly disapproving, others highly impressed. And some were humbled. When the family hiked the Chilkoot Trail when the twins were four, she said other hikers told her “we were ruining their own sense of accomplishment because we were showing up with preschoolers.”
Much like their outings, Fresco made this book a family affair. Cable provided many of the photographs, she said. “And then there are a bunch of sidebars written by Molly and Lizzy, with their own perspective on advice and some of their own memories from some of these trips.”
“Everything in the book had to be collaborative,” Fresco continued. “Because the kids are now old enough to have complete ownership of their own ideas and their own adventures. That’s an added challenge, but it’s also fabulous.”
Fresco said she hopes her book will highlight how ordinary people can go out and do seemingly extraordinary things fairly simply.
She said that through the stories she recounts, she wants readers to realize her family is “not setting ourselves up as these amazing experts, but pointing out that we’re just like everyone else. We ended up having an amazing time. Having sometimes ridiculous, but ultimately really fun adventures.”
Nancy Fresco’s new book is titled “Go Play Outside! Tips, Tricks, and Tales from the Trails.”
Her website is nancyfresco.com and she blogs at latitude.nancyfresco.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.