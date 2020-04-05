"This is not the time to become the leader of an arts organization,” Tom Robenolt said with knowing laughter, reflecting on how our world has suddenly gone askew.
Robenolt would know. In early February he was named the new producing artistic director for Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre. Then the coronavirus hit, and he found himself needing to rapidly adapt his short term plans while preparing for other possible adjustments in coming months, depending on the duration of the crisis. Now, he said, his priority for FST is “trying to persevere in this time.”
One way this will happen is with an April 17 performance of Shakespeare’s popular comedy “As You Like It” on KUAC FM 89.9. He and the station were already planning it before the state shutdown as part of outreach efforts to the community. But now, with Interior residents needing things to do while stuck at home, Robenolt said, “It just happens to be that the timing couldn’t be better.”
While new to the position, Robenolt is hardly new to Fairbanks or to FST. He first came to the Golden Heart City in the summer of 2000. It was a few months after he had graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a performance degree, and he was looking for direction. “I was in Chicago. I had done a show there. I didn’t know if the city life was for me and was kind of stuck in a rut,” he recalled.
Robenolt emailed director James B. Nicola, a friend of his, who suggested he head north and audition for that summer’s performance. For Robenolt it was the beginning of his lifelong love for both Alaska and the Bard. “I didn’t really discover Shakespeare until I came up here,” he said.
Over the next few years, Robenolt moved about a fair bit, but Alaska kept drawing him back. He spent several summers and one winter here before relocating to New York City. But by 2009 he was back, and in 2013 took a job with Perseverance Theatre in Juneau, where he remained for six years.
“That place is nonstop, on the go, working from the moment you walk into the office to the moment you leave,” he said. “And then, if you happen to be directing or acting in the show, you maybe have a half hour to an hour until you’re on the stage and you’re working again for the next 41/2 hours.”
By the time he arrived in Juneau, Robenolt was well adjusted to the hectic pace of theater life and had become deeply immersed in the works of history’s greatest playwright. During his years in New York he performed with the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, first as a member of the traveling troupe, and then on the home stage. “It was a regional theater. Just walking into the building it was, wow, this place is everything that you dream of and want when you’re in high school and college working on the stage. It was all there.”
Robenolt’s love for Shakespeare’s plays was honed through work with a number of legendary directors, some of whom he worked with in Fairbanks. It was here, early in Robenolt’s career, that he was introduced to “The First Folio” through careful readings conducted by Graham Watts. Robenolt was captivated by Shakespeare’s writing, and how he developed his characters.
Shakespeare, Robenolt said, “was one of the first writers — if not the first writer — to write fully recognized, fully rounded characters. Characters with emotion. Characters that had a beginning, middle and end to their journeys.”
As an actor, Robenolt said, the beauty of Shakespeare’s works is found in “the rhythm of the language. The way that the language flows out of you. A lot of actors make Shakespeare more complex than it needs to be.”
Robenolt explained that by adhering closely to the text, actors will find their way into the characters they are portraying. “Punctuations within Shakespeare, the rhythms that he wrote in, are kind of like a railroad to help you figure out what the meaning is. How to convey that meaning, and the driving forces of that character.”
Timeless themes are also part of why Shakespeare remains vital, Robenolt said. Human passions like teenage romance in “Romeo and Juliet” or jealousy in “Othello” continue to bedevil us. “Those are emotions we still relate to. And I think that’s why these plays are still valid. Because we’re going through these same things that he’s writing. That never ending cycle of history as well. It keeps repeating itself.”
For Robenolt, living and breathing Shakespeare offers endless possibilities. “You learn stuff every day. It’s hard to believe that one person had that much depth. That they could crank out 38 plays like that. So many layers. Not just for actors and directors, but for historians and scholars. It’s very fascinating.”
He added, “I think every once in a while we have these geniuses who have an incredible capacity for learning. We see them still. They are able to soak in everything that’s going on around them. He was somebody who could really tap in and see what was going on with people, and write that.”
Robenolt also finds Alaska boundless, and having lived in New York City, has decided he prefers small towns with easily accessible trails and fishing. “I discovered in Juneau I love hiking, and I plan on doing that a lot more here.”
He’s also drawn to the do-it-yourself arts scene in Fairbanks, where everyone is welcome to join in, and, he noted, some of the most unassuming people are remarkably talented. “There’s a lot more art here than I realized when I lived here before. It’s a testament to the town. It’s a hard working, blue collar, in some ways tough town that has a lot of room for arts. I think that’s pretty incredible. There are a lot of little surprises I find fascinating about Fairbanks. And Alaska in general.”
The KUAC FM 89.9 performance of “As You Like It” is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. April 17. More details will posted to the station’s website, hkuac.org, as well on the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre’s homepage, www.fairbanksshakespeare.org. Learn more about Tom Robenolt at www.trobenolt.com.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. He can be emailed at nobugsinak@gmail.com.