It’s no secret that Alaska provides endless inspiration for the state’s artists. From the earliest territorial days onward, painters, photographers and others have sought to depict the northern wonders on display nearly everywhere one turns. And thanks to both national and state preservation efforts, many of Alaska’s most scenic locations have been kept in pristine condition, accessible to all who seek them out.
Somewhat less known in this season of pandemic is that 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Alaska State Parks system. Many planned events to commemorate this were canceled, but here in Fairbanks, one small but significant celebration is occurring.
From now through the end of September, Well Street Art Company is hosting a non-juried show of artwork inspired by Alaska State Parks. Sponsored by the Northern Area State Parks Citizens Advisory Board, the exhibition collects works submitted by Alaska artists, with the one rule being that they reflect each contributor’s experiences in state parks.
According to Darleen Masiak, who organized the exhibit along with fellow artist and board member Gail Davidson, “When it came time for the 50th anniversary, Gail and I said it would be really neat if we could have a show to represent all the artists who use the parks in various and sundry ways and create art.”
Gallery owner David Mollett said as soon as he was presented with the idea, he knew he wanted to host it. “Darleen proposed the show, and I was immediately supportive. My work is largely based on outdoor landscape painting, and I’ve painted all over the state. So it seemed like a natural.”
Both Masiak and Mollett are heavy users of state parks, visiting them for both the beauty and solace they offer, as well as the artistic ideas they stimulate. This is echoed by Davidson, who said, “I’ve spent many delightful hours over many years enjoying our state parks. From canoeing, hiking and sea kayaking in summer to skijoring, snowshoeing and fat biking in winter, the possibilities for recreation and artistic inspiration are endless. I’m very appreciative of our many trails, campgrounds and cabins.”
She added, “State parks has a wonderful artist-in-residence program running year round in which I have been lucky to participate twice, producing hooked wall hangings. The first is displayed in the Northern Region office and pictured on the invitation for this show; the second is headed there after the show.”
Fairbanks watercolorist Deb Horner, who also contributed to the show, offered similar thoughts. “The Alaska State Parks System offers an incredible tableau for a landscape painter,” she said, “from soaring mountain ranges to coastal vistas.”
Artists approach their work with Alaska’s scenery in differing ways. Mollett, an art professor at the the University of Alaska Fairbanks in addition to running his gallery, said, “I’m a big advocate of painting from life.”
He said working on location rather than from a photograph or memory allows artists to capture a more comprehensive sense of what they are depicting. Sometimes a work will take him more than one day though, and he said he has to account for changing conditions like skies.
Masiak often works both on site as well as in her studio, a combination that she employed on a piece she submitted, a painted woodcut of Granite Tors. She said, “I took the boards up to the north tors in the Chena Rec area and laid it out with ink. Then took it to my studio and carved on it.”
Masiak, who lives along Chena Hot Springs Road, added, “I love hiking the Tors trail. I get inspired when I’m up there. I think it’s an incredible gift to have in my own backyard.”
The accessibility of many of the state’s parks is something Mollett appreciates as well. He’s set up his easel in locations nearby and remote. He said that while much of Alaska is expensive to get to, there are numerous state parks on the road system that can be visited at any time at little cost and noted that “There are fantastic, well-maintained trails, which can get you out in the parks to see the views.”
Jan Raven Stitt, an Alaskan artist who signs her work Raven, and who is another contributor to the show, said that like Masiak, her pieces often originate on location and are expanded on when she returns home.
“Painting gives me the opportunity to share the joy I feel in the wonder of Alaska’s wild,” Stitt said. “I carry a small box of paint, a pochade box of watercolors to do studies, or do small pencil sketches that I work up into larger paintings in my studio.”
Mollett said that running a gallery during a pandemic, much less holding a show, requires some compromises. Generally, traffic in art galleries is light, so crowding isn’t a concern except on First Fridays, which he has suspended until conditions improve. And even though he isn’t anticipating a full house, he is requiring masks for those who visit. On the bright side, while COVID-19 has hamstrung some of his plans for the year, Mollett said this clears the way for the show to enjoy a longer than usual run of two months.
This fits nicely with Masiak’s objectives. The Citizens Advisory Board that she and Davidson currently serve on exists to balance the interests of the various user groups and individuals who frequent the parks, as well as to promote them to the general public. She encouraged residents to not just view the show, but also support state parks by buying annual passes and visiting often. She said wants to highlight this with the exhibit, “I hope to show some of the incredible work that comes out of these parks by artists who use them.”
In tandem with the thoughts of other contributors to the show, Stitt concluded, “Alaska’s wild is a constant inspiration to me. It puts everything back into a better perspective. I am very grateful for our state parks.”
•••
Well Street Art Company is located at 1304 Well St. and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. The website is www.wellstreetart.com.
Gail Davidson encouraged readers to check out the Alaska State Parks artist-in-residence program at dnr.alaska.gov/parks/asp/artistinresidence.htm.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.