"I think looking at other people’s stories and how they tell them is a major drive for me,” Cade Smith said, in explaining his approach to projects. “Trying to tell stories that might go beyond my personal experience is a lot of what I try to focus on.”
Smith, a young photographer and videographer from North Pole, oversees a Facebook page called CS Media Productions where he has been unveiling two undertakings. The first, titled “Stories from Salcha,” is a series of oral history interviews with residents of the small community southeast of Fairbanks. The second and more recent is called “Collection-19.” In this one Smith is gathering photographic submissions from residents of the Interior that document life under quarantine.
The 16-year-old homeschooled high school junior, who has a strong sense of community and history, said this is all part of his longterm life goals and the career he hopes to one day pursue. “Photojournalism is where my passion is,” he said. “I love to tell stories.”
Originally from Kentucky, Smith moved to Alaska with his family five years ago. He said his interest in photography originated with his mom, who also dabbles in the art. “She had some camera equipment, and about three years ago I got my hands on a camera on a summer day. I started taking pictures of whatever caught my eye, and I started falling in love with the art of taking photos in general.”
Smith began carrying cameras everywhere and also expanded into video. With the help of YouTube, other online resources, and library books, he began teaching himself how to become a better photographer, and soon was establishing his own online presence.
The idea for “Stories from Salcha” also came from his mom, although indirectly. Her reading group had been discussing a Wendell Berry book that explores the importance of preserving local memories. The idea struck Smith as a way to put his developing skills to work. He raised some funds and headed down the highway.
Smith sought out residents and had them tell their stories on camera. He said his objective was “trying to preserve the memories and way of life of a small town. We got a lot of interesting people we were able to meet and interact with there.”
Smith edited the videos and began posting them to his Facebook page, divided up into two seasons. “That’s something I’m still in the process of releasing,” he said.
More recently, with the sudden onset of COVID-19 and the accompanying restrictions of life under quarantine, Smith decided he wanted to document how Interior residents kept themselves occupied during this time, hoping to create something that will provide a bit of historic reference that people can look back on after this period has passed.
Initially Smith wanted to do this himself, but his mom, who he described as “a good filter for my ideas,” reminded him that this wouldn’t be possible under present circumstances. Then he hit on a different idea. “What if I take other people’s photos and collect them and curate them into something that’s a little bit more artistic?” Thus was “Collection-19” born.
“I set up an email and put out a post and said, ‘Send me your photos. I want to see what you guys have got. I want to help you share your stories,’” Smith said. From what’s been submitted, he continued, “I’ve taken photos that have a similar a similar mood to them, a similar content. Like what’s actually going on in the photo. And then worked from there and arranged them in a way to make it a gallery of sorts.”
So far Smith has posted six collections to his page. “Together” shows family activities, where social distancing rules are relaxed. “Outside” finds Alaskans recreating and working outdoors. “Communication” looks at how people are staying close even as they remain apart. “Medical” includes submissions from health care workers on the front lines, protecting our community, as well as from those seeking to help them behind the scenes. While Smith has edited the photos in all the other collections into black and white, which enhances the historic feel of them, the collection “Color” displays children adding color to the late winter landscape. Most recently, “Indoors” provides glimpses into how people are keeping busy in their homes.
Smith sees this project as something he’s curating rather than creating. His objective is to involve as many people as possible in it, with his job being primarily organizational. He crops and edits the photographs a bit, but mostly presents them as submitted.
“Right now we’re getting a lot of people who will take shots with their phone,” he said. “And that’s great. That’s exactly what we need is the candid stuff and everyday stuff. And then I’m hoping that we can be getting other photographers on this as well and have people exercise their creative abilities.”
Smith continued, “I think everybody’s doing different things in this time, so it’s really cool to see that. But then I think about how people are going to show that, it’s really neat. It’s actually rather inspiring. So it’s been a really good exercise for me to step back and say, this isn’t about what I can make. Yes I’m curating all this work, but it’s also about, how can I make this for others as well.”
For Smith, the motivation springs from the sense of community he’s discovered in Fairbanks, both in his church and beyond. As a transplant who left his extended family behind in Kentucky, he said that here, “you make friends who are your family and you start to build these relationships through whatever circles you have.”
An avid reader, he cited a C.S. Lewis quote that summarizes his creative impulses. “When you painted on earth — at least in your earlier days — it was because you caught glimpses of Heaven in the earthly landscape.”
“That’s what I’m trying to do,” he said.
Cade Smith invites all residents of Interior Alaska to submit photos they wish to share of their activities during the quarantine to collection19.ak@gmail.com. Submitted photos will become his to share as part of the project, for which he is receiving no money. All photographers will be given credit. Galleries and stories from Salcha videos can be viewed at www.facebook.com/csmpalaska. Smith’s Instagram account is www.instagram.com/csmpalaska. His YouTube channel is bit.ly/3cv3CUy.
David James is a freelance writer who lives in Fairbanks. Creating Alaska is an ongoing series documenting the lives of artists and creators in Fairbanks. Feedback and suggestions for future interviews can be emailed to nobugsinak@gmail.com.