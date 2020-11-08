Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Showers early changing over to snow for the afternoon. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 30. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.