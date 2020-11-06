The Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association’s monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will feature Lt. Justin Rodgers of the Alaska Wildlife Troopers.
Rodgers will discuss the Wildlife Trooper mission, jobs, challenges and field experiences in Interior Alaska. The public is invited. Door prizes for youth and adults will be given out.
The TVSA asks those planning to attend the meeting to wear a face mask.
Saturday will begin the first session of the year for The Midnight Sun Sharpshooters. The club has been in existence for well over 50 years, providing firearms safety and marksmanship training for junior shooters in Interior Alaska.
For more information on both the Nov. 10 meeting and Midnight Sun Sharpshooters, contact TVSA President Grant Lewis at (907) 488-2884.