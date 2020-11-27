Strict adherence to seasons according to a calendar will tell us that it is still fall. We are now a little less than one month away from the winter solstice, but as a practical matter, winter is in full swing. With that in mind, here is a look at some fun outdoor winter activities that can be enjoyed without having to travel far from town.
Chena Lake in the Chena Lake Recreation Area and Cushman Lake in the Tanana River Lakes Recreation Area are now stocked for the ice fishing season. A post on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Facebook page tells readers that 10,000 Chinook Salmon have now been stocked between the two lakes.
Ice Huts provided by the borough are not available for rent yet, but anglers are welcome to drill their own fishing holes.
If you’ve never been ice fishing before, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has a very comprehensive video on the topic that can be found by searching for “Online Fishing Forum: Ice Fishing 101” on YouTube.
In other news from the borough parks department, the Pearl Creek Nordic Ski trails were closed for trail work this week. The parks department and the Pearl Creek Trail Association hired help to clear brush and trees last weekend. “The project will restore the “Old Ski Field” trials into an actual field. There will be heavy mulching equipment and debris on the trails. Trails will be closed until work is complete,” a post about the work reads.
For those in search of ice, but not looking to fish, two of the outdoor rinks at the Big Dipper Ice Arena are currently open.
An update from Birch Hill Ski and Snowboard area on Fort Wainwright. If you have been planning to spend black Friday enjoying the slopes on post, you may have to adjust those plans. Information posted on Wednesday informs that during final testing of the chairlift on Tuesday in preparation for the season opener, the chairlift control board failed.
“After a late night review by electricians and engineers, it was determined the board needs repaired or replaced. Unfortunately, this means that the chairlift is out of commission for the Season Opener weekend,” the post reads. “Since the issue with the lift is in the diagnostic phase, we do not have a firm date that it may be back up and running. For this reason, we recommend patrons interested in season passes carefully review their needs as the only lift we can guarantee currently is the Magic Carpet.”
The opening is planned for today through Sunday. Birch Hill will move forward with the opening weekend, but alter operations and sell both skiing and tubing sessions at the tubing price.
In news from other alpine skiing slopes in the area, Moose Mountain is open for weekend shredding, but the area’s iconic school bus lift system is not operating because of COVID-19 concerns. “We are presently offering only skinning and hiking to the summit, 1300 vertical feet, base area parking, and 40 runs over a mile, periodically groomed,” according to the company’s website. “If you climb it a few times per week you’ll be getting in great shape. There’s 750 acres of social distance available. Come and get some.”
Skiland, near Cleary Summit, is set to open Dec. 4.
