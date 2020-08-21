Nearly 500 people applied for permits for the Chatanika River Personal Use Whitefish Spear Fishery. The permit lottery closed on Aug. 15. A total of 225 permits will be issued by the end of the month and applicants will be notified by email, according to a news release from area management biologist Heather Scannell of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The fishery will be open from Sept. 10 to Oct. 12 with a permit limit of 10 whitefish. Sheefish or Arctic grayling may not be speared or retained.
Staff from the Ruth Burnett Sport Fish Hatchery stocked more than 6,000 rainbow trout into Interior Alaska lakes in the past week. Visit the Alaska Lake Database, www.adfg.alaska.gov/SF_Lakes/, to see which lakes were stocked.
Fishing for rainbow trout, Arctic grayling, Arctic char, and landlocked salmon can be very productive this time of year, Scannell writes. Small spinners and spoons are always a good bet in stocked lakes. The larger lakes remain cold, and fishing for lake trout and Arctic char should be good. Large spoons, flatfish lures, and crankbaits work well for trolling.
Burbot are starting to get more aggressive as water temperatures cool and darkness returns. Try jigging or placing setlines at the mouths of sloughs. Herring or whitefish work great as bait, but burbot also love lamprey.
Despite relatively high water levels, fishing for Arctic grayling has been excellent in the Chena and Delta Clearwater rivers. Try bouncing white or black jigs along the bottom. A heavier fly, like a purple, egg sucking leech, can also be effective when the water levels are high and the current is fast.