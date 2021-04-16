Phenology, the study of seasonal changes, helps us anticipate the pleasures of spring, especially warmer days, greening plants and bird arrivals. Anyone can become a phenologist, and an easy way to start is by making notes on a calendar. After all, why is there so much space left empty for each day?
The following list of arrival dates for many of our local birds has been compiled and updated by local birders. Over the years some bird arrival dates are earlier, like our favorite Canada goose; others have stayed nearly the same, like tree swallows.
Weather is the most common effector of arrival dates. We are not likely to see any migratory birds before we see puddles, brown earth and, for the insect-eating birds, at least a few bugs.
Use the following list adapted for Friends of Creamer’s Field by Mark Ross using dates compiled by Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Alaska Bird Observatory (Alaska Songbird Institute) and University of Alaska Museum of the North.