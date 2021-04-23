Spring has sprung here in Interior Alaska and a great way to celebrate the season is to get out and see all the different birds that have arrived. Boots will be appropriate wear for you as these early arriving birds all love water, and are often called water birds.
The Canada goose, almost always the first to arrive, is followed by a variety of geese, swans and ducks.
The Canada goose with its distinctive black neck with white chin strap is a familiar sight. This goose is not shy of our many noises, intrusions and distractions. It seems to thrive in our back yards. In some places, including Anchorage, Canada geese have become nuisance birds.
Hopefully they are still welcomed harbingers of spring for Fairbanksans. As you watch you may notice subspecies of Canada geese that vary in size. There may be a few close look-alikes, such as brant, a goose species, that are fun to scan for. The greater white-fronted goose is the same size and shape as the Canada goose but more brown in color with bright orange legs and feet.
Snow geese pass through Fairbanks on their way to northern nesting grounds. These smaller geese are typically white with dark outer wing feathers but also come in darker color phases.
Trumpeter swans are large impressive white birds that are hard to miss. They may weigh as much as 30 pounds and are frequently seen in family groups. Their young have come north with their parents, learning their migration route. The young will soon be abandoned by the parents, who are now focused on another nesting season on the Tanana Flats or Minto Refuge.
A second slightly smaller impressive white bird, the tundra swan, passes through Fairbanks and is most easily separated from trumpeter swans when the two species are near each other.
Fairbanks ducks are at the height of handsome when they arrive on our puddles, ponds and waterways. The male ducks are cloaked in bright colors and patterns for the mating season they are already in the midst of.
Mallards and a few additional species have been hanging around on the open water of the Chena River over the winter but now they are joined by greater numbers. The most common ducks — the mallard, pintail, American wigeon, and Green-winged teal — are all “dabbling ducks” who feed near the surface of the water or on land. The shoveler and the blue-winged teal are also fairly common and in this group.
Other ducks that dive under the water to feed, called “diving ducks” are easy to find in ponds, lakes and rivers. These include bufflehead, ring-necked, canvasback, redhead, scoters, goldeneyes, scaups and mergansers. Amongst this variety of ducks you may find variants and hybrids. There is much to fascinate nature watchers for the rest of the summer.
Additionally fascinating is watching bird behaviors during this spring season. Male ducks vie for a mate in a variety of eye-catching ways. For instance, male pintail ducks fly close together in small groups, swiftly swooping over the water and banking in sharp turns. Green-winged teal, a very active little duck, dash about on the water, splashing and turning to show off their best moves.
Listen for the distinctive quacks, whistles and calls of these water birds at this season. They will be more vocal now than later on when dispersed to their nesting grounds and keeping a low profile. Enjoy every minute of it all.
To learn more about migrating birds and a schedule of bird walks, visit www.arcticaudubon.org/