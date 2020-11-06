The Mastodon Trail in Chena River State Recreation Area is once more clear for winter travel.
Those looking to enjoy a winter outing on the newest nonmotorized trail in the recreation area will have a clear path thanks to the efforts of a few local enthusiasts, a chainsaw and some creative modifications to a bicycle gear rack.
Downed trees resulting from the Nugget Creek Fire in 2019 had made the trail impassible in several places, starting from around mile three.
The 13.5 mile Mastodon Trail provides access to the Nugget Creek public use cabin from mile 38.6 of Chena Hot Springs Road. No stranger to it’s share of tribulation, the trail was 10 years in the making when it opened in the summer of 2019. Construction alone, not including planning and public input, took six years. When the Nugget Creek Fire burned in the area last summer, it was always going to present new challenges for the trail and create plenty of deadfall.
“After the fire came through in 2019, there was going to be a lot of trees down ... I had biked out the trail last fall right after it was created, there were a few trees down at that point, but I was able to get most of the way through. When I saw in the trails newsletter how bad it was out there, it was pretty easy for me to figure out what to do, you just need to go through there and open up the trail again,” Paragi said, referring to the Interior Trails Newsletter published every month by fellow local trail enthusiast Eric Troyer.
Paragi is a veteran when it comes to trail work and said that nonmotorized trails like the Mastadon don’t always require government programs and lots of equipment to maintain. In this case, all it took to make the trail accessible was a few people wanting to spend part of their weekend recreating and working out in the wilderness.
So, Paragi spent the better part of two recent Saturdays clearing trees on the Mastodon Trail, joined both days by Jim Brader and on the second by Ned Rozell.
“There’s always opportunity ... ideally you can either do it through a hiking club or an outdoors club. If you’re going to do it on your own, just make sure you talk with the person that’s managing the land and generally they appreciate it,” Paragi said of the work. “They usually really welcome that, cause they just don’t have the crews anymore. They used to get high school kids in the summertime to serve on some of the maintenance crews or volunteer, it’s just hard to get them now.”
By “they” Paragi is referring, in this case, to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation. Northern Area State Parks Superintendent Ian Thomas said he was happy the trail is cleared again and that were it not for the efforts of Paragi and the other volunteers, he wouldn’t have much recourse to solve the issue.
“We don’t have any crew to break loose to send to backcountry projects like that,” Thomas said. “So, those volunteers have been absolutely critical, because otherwise that access would not be restored.”
Thomas also echoed Paragi in saying that when people are interested in helping to clear significant trail obstruction like what Paragi and friends dealt with on the Mastodon Trail, it’s best to get in touch with managing authorities.
“For an organized effort, it would be best to let us know, so we can update the public about the status,” Thomas said.
Paragi pointed out that in other areas with different land use designations, trail users shouldn’t be too quick to help with trail improvement, so it’s important to know what type of trail you are on and how it’s managed. “On these trails that state parks have constructed and they’re multiple use, it’s generally not a problem. If you see a tree across any of the formal trails, nobody’s going to mind if you cut it out of the way.”
While it doesn’t require any fancy equipment to help clear a trail, it might necessitate some creativity to get the minimal gear needed far enough into the backcountry. For Paragi some simple aftermarket adjustments to his bike rack did the trick.
“On the front I just strapped on my chainsaw chaps and the gasoline. On the back what I did to hold the chainsaw on a little more (especially because when you get flying down there it really gets bumpy) I just took a piece of maybe quarter inch plywood and made something a little bit wider than the rack with some holes on the side, so I could run some bungee chords over the top,” Paragi said.
Paragi also said that it doesn’t hurt to carry some equipment and think about helping to maintain trails and improve the experience for other users. He used the Granite Tors Trail, which has dense sections of willow and aspen that came back after a fire around 20 years ago, as an example, “You’re basically swimming through a sea of vegetation ... it’s even a bit spooky to go through there when there’s bear sign, because you really can’t see that far.”
With winter snow weighing down vegetation and bending it over the trail, ducking underneath is an option, but having some gear on hand can make access easier for those that tread the same path later.
After 25 years on the trails, it’s the type of thing that has become second nature for Paragi. “I always travel with that stuff with me,” he said, also cautioning that people should prioritize safety when using any type of cutting equipment on trails. “People really should use appropriate safety protection ... even if you’re just going to use a hatchet or a bow saw, you should have eye protection and gloves just to keep it safe.”
