The Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee and will meet through webconference on Monday at 6:00 p.m.
Business on the meeting agenda includes scheduling a trapping subcommittee meeting and discussion of topics for the upcoming Board of Game webconfrence, which is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 9:00 a.m.
The advisory committee is a local group that meets to discuss fishing and wildlife issues and to provide recommendations to the Board of Fisheries and Board of Game. All meetings are open to the public. The committee is intended to provide a local forum on fish and wildlife issues.
More information on the meeting can be found online at www.advisory.adfg.alaska.gov or by calling (907) 459-7263. The teleconference number for the meeting is (253) 215-8782.
Agenda items for the Alaska Board of Game webconference on Nov. 18 include discussion of emergency regulatory changes that deal with permit hunt conditions to allow subsistence hunters that have filled their caribou bag limit in Unit 13 to be able to participate in the winter registration hunt in units within the Fortymile caribou hunt zones.
Also on the agenda for the board of game meeting is consideration of scheduling agenda change requests for a future board meetings. One agenda change request deals with hunting seasons and bag limits for caribou, prompted by the fall Fortymile caribou hunt.
The public comment deadline for the webconference is Nov. 12. Meeting materials and instructions for joining by phone or webconference are available online through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website or by contacting the boards support office in Juneau at (907) 465-4046.