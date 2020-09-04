The bag limit for moose in the Copper Basin Community Subsistence Harvest Hunt (CM300) in Game Management Unit 13E has been changed by emergency order from one bull moose to one bull moose with spike-fork antlers, or 50-inch antlers, or antlers with four or more brow tines on at least one side. The change went into effect at 12 a.m. Aug. 31 according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Prior to the hunt, a quota of 25 bulls not meeting general season antler restrictions was established for the CM300 hunt in Unit 13E. The quota has been reached for Unit 13E.
Copper Basin community moose hunters can still hunt in Unit 13E through the end of the regularly scheduled season on Sept. 20. However, all bulls taken must meet state general hunt antler restrictions — spike-fork antlers, or 50-inch antlers, or antlers with four or more brow tines on one side. Community moose hunters are required to follow all established salvage requirements for the community harvest hunts through the end of the season.
United 13E covers an area roughly from east of Denali National Park, north of Talkeetna, both sides of the Denali Highway, and to the Susitna River and Kosina Creek on the east.
Hunters with CM300 permits can still take moose that do not conform to general season antler restrictions in Units 11, 13A East, 13B, 13C and 13D; however, hunters must have a locking tag in possession to take a moose that does not meet the general season restrictions and the locking tag must be affixed to the moose’s antlers immediately after it is taken, according to the state’s announcement.
Community hunters are encouraged to check the Community Subsistence Harvest hunt hotline 907-822-6789 for more information.