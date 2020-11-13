The second edition of two books, Denali Geology Road Guide and Denali for Families (previously Denali with Kids) are now available online as free, accessible downloadable PDFs
Denali Geology Road Guide
The original edition of this book was inspired by the 2016 National Park Service Centennial during which Denali celebrated 100 years of geological research and exploration. The book covers broad topics such as rock types, how Alaska and the Alaska Range were formed, braided rivers, paleontology, glaciers and earthquakes.
A glossary makes the text more understandable for those unfamiliar with geology terminology.
(Readers with physical science backgrounds should be aware that some geologic names, like terrain, glaciation, and such, are capitalized in nonconventional ways to aid comprehension for the layperson.)
The text is divided into three sections that group geologically-similar areas and roughly divide the Denali Park Road into thirds. Each section opens with an overview map and contains mile-by-mile feature descriptions, GEOFeatures and fun facts.
Here is the link: bit.ly/3nkVWtq.
Denali for Families
This book is an effort to make Denali a welcoming and accessible place for families and lifelong learners. It includes details on how to plan your trip to Denali, what to bring and what you will find when you get here.
The book explains how to stay safe around wildlife and how to help your family to leave no trace during your time here.
And local families recommend good places for learning, hiking, biking, camping and adventuring with family members of all ages.
Here is the link: bit.ly/36Cnhk6.