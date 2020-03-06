“Gone fishin’, there’s a sign upon the door” began an old song. Spring’s coming, but where to go? Get some good info at the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association monthly meeting on at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will begin with a finger food potluck at 6:30 p.m. honoring the memories of prominent TVSA members Joe Nava and Gary Brazo. Nava and Brazo were both outstanding TVSA members who devoted decades to gun safety, education and the shooting sports in Fairbanks and across the state.
Tim Viavant, ADF&G sport fish biologist will review popular Interior and Copper River sport and personal use fishing opportunities — including ice and burbot fishing. He’ll also mention more remote areas to go for trophy class fish. Viavant’s illustrated talk will cover some high points of the Sport Fish Division’s ongoing research and management projects designed to benefit both fish and fisher folks.
The public is welcome to attend. If you have a good “fish tale” you might even have a chance to share it. The TVSA Clubhouse is located next to Best Western Inn across Airport Road from Fred Meyer West.