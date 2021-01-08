The public is invited to view a historic documentary at the Tuesday meeting of the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association. Alaskan Big Game Safari is a half-hour movie that takes you on Fairbanks guide Bill Waugaman’s 1959-62 big game hunts in the Alaska Range south of Fairbanks. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
In addition information will be provided about the upcoming Feb. 6-7 TVSA Gun Show at the Event Center located near Home Depot at 1288 Sadler Way. The impact of COVID-19 on TVSA’s popular gun shows will be explained and options explored.
The TVSA Clubhouse and Range is located on Sportsmen’s Way next to Best Western’s Chena River Lodge and across Airport Road from Fred Meyer West. For more information contact TVSA President Grant Lewis at 488-2884.