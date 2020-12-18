Tolovana Hot Springs can once again be legally hiked to from the trailhead at mile 93 of the Elliot Highway.
In October, a company that operates a lease with the Bureau of Land Management in order to rent out cabins near the hot springs posted a notice on their website informing customers that Doyon, Ltd. had issued a notice of trespass for their land, which the beginning of the trail is on, putting the trail out of commission.
Doyon issued a statement on Oct. 27 confirming that the notice had been issued. The statement made it clear that Doyon was willing to work with Tolovana Hot Springs on an access agreement, and had attempted to so for over a year.
“We had talked with Tolovana over a year and hadn’t come to agreeable terms. And so, we can’t have the continuation of that issue without a permit. We have a pretty straightforward permitting process, and so that’s normally what we offer up and share and they just have not continued to work with it,” Doyon spokesperson Jamie Marunde said at the time.
Now, it appears such an agreement has been reached.
“Permits with both private land owners, Seth De Ya Ah and Doyon, Ltd, were signed by Dec. 10, 2020 for the use of the business staff and customers,” Doyon spokesperson Cheyenna Kuplack told the News-Miner on Thursday.