The Backcountry Film Festival is again coming to Fairbanks only this time you will get to watch at your convenience.
The festival consists of a series of short films celebrating human-powered backcountry activities. The selected films run the gamut from fun to serious, shorter to longer.
Ticket holders can start viewing the “2020-21 Backcountry Film Festival” on Jan.23. The festival has 11 films that include world-class slackliners, aging gracefully, skiing in a living room, and, of course, some backcountry skiing in spectacular scenery. See a trailer and the film line-up here: winterwildlands.org/bcff-2020-21-film-line-up.
Tickets are $20 for an individual and $35 for a family. Proceeds benefit the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and Winter Wildlands. You have a month in which to purchase the tickets. Once you start watching, you will be able to access the films for seven days.
For more information on the Fairbanks event contact Lisa Druckenmiller at skirunplay@aol.com.