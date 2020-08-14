The State Fall Fortymile Caribou Registration hunt began on Monday in all zones, with a harvest quota of 5,000 caribou. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, as of Thursday zones 1 and 4 combined have a reported harvest of 1,200 caribou, zone 3 has a reported harvest of five and zone 2 has a harvest of 10.
“Recent flights indicate there are numerous caribou in all parts of the Steese Highway area and on the ridges between the upper West Fork and upper North Fork of the Chena river, accessible from the Chena Hot Springs Road,” a public notice from the department states. “Some of the herd has moved southeast from the White Mountains, across Birch Creek, but some caribou remain in areas accessible from the Steese Highway.”
The department added that “few caribou” are currently available near the Taylor Highway, but noted that the herd can move long distances as the season progresses. Hunters can check the Fortymile Hotline at 907-267-2310 throughout the season for updates or changes to the hunt.
Both the Resident and Nonresident State Season will be from Aug. 10 through Sept. 30 or until the quota is met.
The quota for Zones 1 and 4 combined was set at 3,000 caribou. The quota for Zone 3 is 1,700 caribou and 300 has been allocated for Zone 2. Zone quotas are being adjusted between the road accessible Zones 1, 3 and 4 to allow seasons to remain open in areas with the highest harvest. Seasons will remain open through the weekend in all zones.
Hunters are encouraged to obtain their RC860 permits online in order to reduce wait times at Fish and Game offices due to social distancing protocol. Permits can be obtained online here: bit.ly/3apQsYM.