While there will be a few changes to this year’s Valdez Women’s Silver Salmon Derby, the event is going ahead and a Queen will be crowned this Saturday.
Valdez Fish Derbies will give cash and prizes to the women who catch the three biggest fish. Leaders for the day will be posted at weigh-in and derby officials are asking that only those with a fish close to the top weight go to the weigh-in. The Women’s Derby Grand Prize is $1,000 cash and there will be Prospector Prizes valued at $1,000.
Registration is taking place at the Valdez Prospector Aug. 1-8. Women’s Derby anglers can purchase a ticket for the regular derby, in addition to the $20 fee for Women’s Derby, in order to be eligible for prizes in both derbies.
While there will be no in-person events for the Women’s derby, Door Prizes will be announced on the Women’s Derby Page of the Valdez Fish Derbies website. All women will get a small gift and can register for one of three prize packages at registration. The website can be found here: bit.ly/31upyLh.
The current leader in the Valdez Silver Salmon Derby is an 11.48 pound fish caught by James Sayre of Valdez. At second place is BJ Williams of Barron, Wisconsin, with a 11.36 pound silver. Steve Tuttle of Anchorage is currently at third place after catching an 11.34 pound silver. The grand prize for the largest silver salmon caught in Valdez is $5,000 cash.
More information on Valdez Halibut Derby can be found online, here: bit.ly/3fASYg7.
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.