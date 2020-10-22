With winter activities on our radars in Interior Alaska, don’t forget about your nutritional requirements when hitting the trails for that backcountry ski or snowy hike.
Nutritional needs are different for active, outdoor lifestyles. For activities that take place in cold weather, you’ll want to load up on three important requirements: protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats.
Those three items will help you feel more full and energetic when taking off on that ski through the White Mountains.
“Being cold does increase your calorie needs because you’re trying to keep yourself warm,” said Alyeska Callis, a dietetic intern at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Callis said she would take three things with her on her crosscountry ski or a winter hike: water, protein bars, and a fruit snack.
Those items are lightweight and portable, and the protein bars combined with the carbs from the fruit help bolster energy.
A skier from her high school and college days, Callis said it was common for ski team members to carry something with them on the trail that was lightweight and quick to eat.
“I had a lot of teammates who would eat peanut butter and jelly and switch between protein bars,” she said.
Lean meats fall into the protein category, as do nuts and trail mix snacks, given they don’t contain candy like M&Ms or sugar-heavy sweets.
For complex carbs, think things like pastas and potatoes, whole grains, and brown and wild rice.
A good breakfast to get that energetic start would include a little bit of everything, she said.
“I would eat a big bowl of oatmeal with berries and nuts and chia sees, and a hard-boiled egg and an apple,” Callis said, explaining the oatmeal has carbs and fiber, the egg and nuts are a protein source, and the fruit offers carbs.
To get that portion of healthy fats you need, think about cheese to snack on while on the trail, she said.
And even if you’re not hitting the wilderness for some backcountry adventure, you’ll still need to consider your nutritional needs in the winter. It has to do with living in a cold environment and spending more calories to keep warm — even for the less-active among us.
“You want foods with good fats and protein, like our Alaska salmon,” Callis said. “Complex carbs are good, too, but you need that fat and protein.”
Lastly, she said, don’t forget your water intake during the winter. Too many of us tend to slack on water consumption in the cold months because it seems counter-intuitive to drink more water when it’s cold outside.
“In the winter time, you have to be really conscious,” she said. “You tend to not drink as much because you’re cold, but you’re still sweating. You’re losing a lot of fluids through breathing, too.
Don’t forget your water intake in the winter.”
For an energy boost this winter, try these homemade bars (recipe above) that are full of flavor and easy to take on the trail, as well.
Contact staff writer Gary Black at 459-7504. Follow him on Twitter @FDNMfeatures