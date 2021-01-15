The Alaska Department of Fish Game office in Fairbanks has received more calls than normal about lynx sightings and nuisance calls involving lynx and livestock or pets this winter.
Many of these calls are simply about people encountering lynx that do not seem to be “afraid” of people. This is not unusual behavior for these curious cats, it’s just that most people never encounter them to witness it firsthand.
There have also been reports of lynx killing chickens, cats and dogs this winter. Lynx specialize in eating snowshoe hares, but will kill and eat other animals when hares are not available. Make sure you secure your livestock and pets.
What is going on?
The snowshoe hare population has been high for the past few years, but this year their numbers have plummeted in much of the Interior. The lynx populations follow the hare populations with a year or two lag. So now we have a very large lynx population with their main prey species depleted. They are hungry and they are on the move searching for food. That is one of the reasons why there are so many lynx sightings this year.
Enjoy the sightings while they are here. The lynx numbers are sure to plummet this winter. Many of the animals are going to starve and small lynx will get eaten by larger lynx. Trappers are reporting that there are no young-of-the-year being caught this winter, supporting the idea that the population is already declining.
Following a decline in the number of lynx, the snowshoe hare population will rebuild and the lynx population will follow. This cycle is normal and repeats itself approximately every 10 years.
Mike Taras works in wildlife education and outreach for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.