Black Spruce Brewing Company is hosting Archaeologist Monty Rogers, who will give a presentation on The Archaeology of Skiing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.
This is a free public event that will take place at Black Spruce Brewing Company and is sponsored by the Alaska Anthropological Association and the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. The talk will last one hour and those under the age of 21 are welcome if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, you can contact Julie Esdale at julieesdale@gmail.com or visit the event page on Facebook here: bit.ly/2vxWaHW.