Winter in Interior Alaska is virtually over, which means it’s time for Fairbanks skiers’ virtual celebration of springtime.
The 34th annual Sonot Kkaazoot kicked off last Saturday, but in its 2021 pandemic setup, you’ve still got another two weeks until Sunday, March 28, to complete either the 10-, 30-, or 50-kilometer courses (or all three— we know some of you will do this ) at the Jim Whisenhant Cross Country Ski Trails at Birch Hill Recreation Area.
Some skiers have already started competing and the Sonot Kkaazoot website is documenting their virtual interactions. Bad Bob Baker, who apparently is behind this year’s super-hilly course, wrote on March 16, “Got the 10km out of the way this afternoon. One-half inch of fresh cold slow snow blanketed Birch Hill, but I SKATED anyway … only my second race of this season, my first was the Skiathon. My time ... 47:47, and that was with MUCH EFFORT! And PAIN, as I have not been skating much at all. So, just the 30 and 50K to go.”
This was posted on March 17: “Bill Husby couldn’t stand that Corrine Leistikow had finished the 10-km virtual Sonot Kkaazoot faster than he did. So he let all the remedial SCUM (Susan’s Class of Untrainable Men) start this morning and then chased them like rabbits.” Husby wrote: “It was good to have rabbits to chase this morning.”
In years past, the Sonot has started on the Chena River in downtown Fairbanks and the course wound through trails on Fort Wainwright, but due to the pandemic and the dismantling of the Wendell Street Bridge this year, the entire event is being held at Birch Hill, according to Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks. This has become the norm the past several years, usually because of deteriorating snow conditions, but that’s certainly not the case this year.
Sonot Kkaazoot is inspired by the Athabascan words Sonot (pronounced ‘saw not’), which means springtime and Kkaazoot, which is “to slide your feet across the snow.”
Typically, Sonot Kkaazoot weekend is the last weekend in March. If you wait until March 26, according to the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks, kilometer markers will be set out on the courses. “This is a self-timed and self-feeding event, with no start times, no officials and no course markings, other than the kilometer markers over the Sonot weekend,” according to the club’s website.
However, there are some rules. Because it’s a virtual event, you can ski portions of the courses and link them together to complete one or more of the events. However, you can’t count the same kilometers twice.
“SO, if you’re attempting to do all three courses you’d have to ski 90 kilometers, which is the same distance as Sweden’s Vasaloppet,” the website says. “Just keep track of your time and submit it along with a brief description of your experience, GPS traces, and/or photos to contact@sonotkkaazoot.org.”
Skiers have until March 31 to submit results and photos. No formal registration or fees are required, although donations for trail maintenance are encouraged. Visit sonotkkaazoot.org for more information and trail descriptions.
