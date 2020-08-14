The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Sport Fish has closed the Tanana River drainage to sport fishing for chum salmon, effective today.
According to the department, the current 2020 fall chum salmon projection is for a run size of less than 300,000 fish. As such, all chum salmon caught incidentally while fishing for other species may not be removed from the water and must be released immediately.
The department estimates that roughly 149,000 chum salmon passed through the Pilot Station sonar as of Aug. 10. This means projected chum abundance is below the level needed to meet the drainage-wide escapement goal of 300,000-600,000 fall chum salmon.
According to a news release, the fall chum run is typically dominated by age-four fish. The department notes that the 2016 parent year when that age class was produced “has shown extremely poor survival in chum salmon runs throughout the state.”
The Yukon River Drainage Fall Chum Salmon Management Plan dictates that when a projected run size is 300,000 fish or less, the commercial, personal use and sport fish-directed chum salmon fisheries will all be closed. If in-season stock assessment information indicates that the chum salmon escapement goals will be met, restrictions may be relaxed.