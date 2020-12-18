The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released the final draft of their spending plan for $50 million that the state will receive for distribution to fishery users as part of the CARES Act on Wednesday.
As with previous drafts of the plan, the funding allocations have been minimally changed based on public comment and the plan appears as though it will do little to help the most vulnerable fishery participants in Alaska.
Most of the money is slated to go to commercial fishing operations, seafood processors and sport fish charter businesses.
As with the next most recent draft of the plan, subsistence fishers are set to receive an allotment of a little under $2.5 million.
There is, as of yet, no time frame for when people will be able to apply for the relief funds, as the plan continues to work it’s way through an alphabet soup maze of government agencies.
Fish and game is responsible for drafting the plan, based on recommendations from NOAA Fisheries. The final plan must then be approved by NOAA Fisheries, before the applications for funding and actual payments are handled by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission, or PSMFC.
Asked if there is a time frame for when applications for the funding will be solicited by the PSMFC, a Fish and Game spokesperson wrote in an email, “No, at this point things are out of our hands. The states only role was to draft the spend plan. Unfortunately we don’t know how long the approval process will take or how long it will take PSMFC to get the application process rolling.”
An email from the PSMFC CARES Act team reads, “Alaska’s Sec. 12005 CARES Act spend plan has yet to be approved by NOAA Fisheries. We are uncertain when this will occur as approval is conducted by NOAA Fisheries not PSMFC.”
As of press time, two attempts to get comment from NOAA Fisheries Alaska have not yet received a response.
