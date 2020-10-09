The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released a draft plan Monday outlining how CARES Act relief money for fisheries participants in the state will be distributed.
Alaska will receive $50 million of the $300 million made available to tribal, subsistence, commercial and charter fishery participants affected by COVID-19. The plan “allocates 100% of available funds as direct payments to fishery participants in eligible sectors,” according to the information released this week.
The plan for how relief money will be allocated is based on guidance provided to the state by the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration and language in the CARES Act itself. After public comments are received, the spending plan has to be approved by NOAA before fishery participants can apply for funds.
The plan divides most of the available funding between the sport charter, commercial harvesting and seafood processing sectors, with each of those sectors slated to receive 32% of the total funding. The plan also allocates 1% of funding for aquaculture and 3% for subsistence fisheries.
That division is a change from a NOAA allocation methodology that based distribution of funds “on past revenues and not on the estimated scale of loss for each sector due to COVID-19.” That methodology resulted in dividing all the available funds between seafood processors (59.3%), commercial harvesting (35.2%) and sport charters (5.5%).
The plan comes as fishery participants in the Yukon and Tanana river drainages deal with another problem in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — poor summer and fall salmon runs.
“It’s probably pretty safe to say this year is the lowest run on record,” Jeff Estensen, a biologist with the Department of Fish and Game, said of the fall chum run. “This was really a bad year for folks on the Yukon.”
The CARES Act relief money only applies to losses that were directly or indirectly related to COVID-19. Additional help for fishery participants struggling as a result of low salmon numbers would require a fisheries disaster declaration. It’s unclear if that will happen, but run sizes compared to previous years where disaster declarations were made would indicate that it’s warranted.
Estensen, speaking about the fall chum run, gave a plain assessment, “It’s a disaster for sure.”
The draft plan is available for public comment until Oct. 19 and can be found on the Department of Fish and Game website.
