The Alaska State Parks Northern Region office is asking folks to stay home this weekend, after a winter storm left areas around Fairbanks under several feet of snow, making trails and trailheads inaccessible. When asked by the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner which trails would be groomed by the weekend, State Parks Northern Region Superintendent Brooks Ludwig replied, “Unfortunately, it’ll probably be none.”
“With all this snow, we ended up calling staff off work and not going out on Chena Hot Springs Road, because it was so treacherous,” Ludwig said. “All the trailheads are still snowed in, and the trails aren’t broken out either. We’ve got one to two feet of snow on top of everything still.”
It wasn’t for lack of trying: when Parks staff attempted to clear trails on Wednesday, both of the office’s plow trucks ended up stuck in the snow at Chena River Park, according to Ludwig.
“They got one out, but one’s still out there,” Ludwig said in an interview on Thursday. “This has never happened before. This is an unprecedented amount of snow.”
State Parks is now waiting for major roads to be plowed in order to allow safe transportation of park equipment to begin reopening trailheads and trails. Staff will be issuing refunds for those who had cabins booked out for this weekend.
“We do not advise backcountry travel. If you go it is at your own risk,” Ludwig wrote in an email. “This is the first snow event that has overwhelmed the northern regions ability to keep facilities open.”
Amid social distancing orders relating to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, State Parks trails and facilities are currently seeing a lot of use.
“We’re seeing record use in our parks and that’s statewide,” Ludwig said, adding that there are currently 70 reservations for cabins for the month of April.
With the aim of having local trails and parks cleared and ready for use, Ludwig said that the office is planning on renting a loader to help staff maintenance.
“We’re doing what we can. It’s hard because I’ve got one maintenance person,” Ludwig said, explaining that the office also has a seasonal park specialist working. “And we’ve got a pretty tight budget, so we can’t really do overtime.”
