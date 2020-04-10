Are you a skier who likes a challenge? Do you know the Alaska Dog Musher’s Association Trails well? Or do you want to know them better? If so, join this “on-your-own, find-your-way” cross-country ski event.
The Spring SKI-Dash is a time-trial race, where you get to create the course. Participants must start at the Creamer’s Fields west green gate, which is located on the left as you approach the barn from College Road. Your route must take you to a red “start-finish” sign at Musher’s Hall, before you return to the start.
Participants should record their time from start to finish, and remember: there is no set route. While the most efficient route is roughly 10 kilometers in length, you can ski whichever way you’d like. Those who complete the route should send GPS screenshots and race reports to fbxtrails@gmail.com. The results will be posted at www.interioralaskatrails.org.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and should be able to navigate the ADMA trails on their own. Prescouting with maps is strongly encouraged and maps are available at the Creamer’s Field east side gate, which is on the right side of the barn, or online at the ADMA website at bit.ly/3ecfEU7.
Trail fund donations to the ADMA and the Alaska Skijoring and Pulk Association are strongly encouraged. The ADMA grooms the trails in the refuge and beyond; the ASPA grooms the skijoring/ski trails close to Creamer’s Field.
The SKI-Dash continues until midnight April 18. More information can be found at bit.ly/3aY8VeH.