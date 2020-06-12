Spring in Alaska comes on in a rush. Snow and cold rapidly give way to a flood of sunlight and warmth — and along with it comes a rush of bird life. Birds flood into Alaska like tsunami waves; waves of life, waves of sound.
There are many ways to appreciate nature. I’m often alone, taking in the sights and sounds of the natural world. Immersion in bird sound is one of my favorite pursuits. Perhaps the most immersive experience of all is hunting. There’s a version of bird hunting that’s a bit esoteric for the normal naturalist; it’s a focused 24 hours of searching to find as many kinds of birds as possible.
And it’s possible to push this “Big Day” pursuit up a few notches. Attempt setting a state record — in very elemental Alaska — and you’ve topped a 10 point scale. I’ve been told I’m a competitive guy; to which I say, yes, but it’s all in a spirit of fun and fund-raising. Birdathons and “Big Days” were created to raise money for conservation organizations. Folks pledge dollars per number of birds or extra cash for special select species.
That’s what we, Team Bird Rush, did on 21 May. At a click after midnight, we started in Homer, then headed north, taking off after a variety of birds and the Alaska state record.
Though I can probably identify roughly 80 birds by sound and an additional 100 by sight, I am essentially a “birdwatcher,” a serious “bird-listener” not a “lister,” nowhere near “elite birder” status. My main contribution to the team was getting the “Bird Rush” going. For quite a while I’ve coveted setting the record. I kept after super-birder Nick Hajdukovich every spring for years and he really came through with excellent recruitment of Aaron Lang and Zak Pohlen. The three of them may be the best birders in Alaska; their scouting and planning of itinerary was excellent too — but what about the birds? Well, they did what birds often do, made themselves scarce, regardless of our “Bird Rush”ing around in pursuit of the record.
We went hard for the record and found 138 species; alas, three birds short of the 141 record set by the “Sapsuckers” at Cornell Lab of Ornithology in 2012. If it’s any consolation we have the second highest total for an Alaska “Big Day” effort according to the World Series of Birding.
In addition to the Big Day record run, I’m sure we set other associated records, such as overall speed of travel. Our driver, Aaron, was relentless. His Toyota four-door pickup is a bird-pursuit vehicle for tarmac and ocean beach. Is there anything in the rules about following traffic regulations?
Efficiency in travel was critical. We started in windy, rainy Homer — a shorebird hotspot for Alaska — and, unbelievably, left Homer deep in a shorebird deficit, so time was of the essence. We raced on, covering 560 miles bird-searching, not including foot travel.
Speaking of foot travel, another record set by Team Bird-Rush: number of miles really running after birds. We may have run five miles or more in pursuit of the record, carrying scopes and binocs and misc gear. Most of the running was in the Anchorage area, up and down the coastal trail and through the streets outside Anchorage. And nearly every exit of the vehicle was followed by a running sprint back to the open door. Yes, it’s important to keep your car doors open as much as possible to save time.
We finished at little Kenny Lake on the Richardson Highway. It’s little, yes, but rich with birds. Although minutes away from midnight, the three species we needed for the record … were sleeping out of sight.
Mark Ross is a biologist and educator based at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Pledged dollars for the May 21 Bird Rush record effort went to the conservation programs of the Alaska Songbird Institute, based in Fairbanks. The institute’s website is here: bit.ly/2Uy1SD6.
To see a full list of all species spotted by Team Bird Rush, go to the Outdoors section of the News Miner’s website, here: bit.ly/2YmqPCK.