Today, it may seem like winter will never end, but spring, and the seasonal influx of migrating birds is right around the corner. The first spring birds have already arrived: snow buntings were reported in Fairbanks a few days ago. Two trumpeter swans even landed on the Chena River on Sunday, about two weeks ahead of their normal arrival date.
Where can you see the new arrivals? Ask a seasoned birder how and where to find birds around Fairbanks and you will probably get a wide-eyed look and a long pause. The answer is everywhere, but there are some hints that will help you get started.
The winter bird population for Fairbanks is made up of about 30 different kinds of birds. Over a period of about 80 days, starting in mid March, the bird population will swell to almost 200 species. Many birds will be passing through, bound for more northern areas. Some will be at the end of their journey; they will settle and raise a family. Keep in mind that weather will be a factor in their journeys, just as it will be a factor in your searching.
For early birds that arrive before the snow is gone, look for places where melting has created puddles and bare land. The edges of roads are often popular wet earthy places for the earliest birds, like snow buntings.
Soon after the buntings, waterbirds like ducks and geese will start to arrive. Any wet place will be great for watching, like ponds with a rim of melt water, or fields with large puddles. Later, after the snow has gone, other birds will arrive, expanding into fields and forests. At this point, in May, a day out birding might, with some luck, offer up as many as 100 species. A few birds will arrive after the leaves have started to open, but most arrive before that time and they are much easier to spot without fluttering leaves in the way.
Good birding spots that are public, and in some cases offer good parking, viewing blinds and trails include:
• Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge along College Road (good parking, bird list, trails and blinds as well as puddles, ponds, wetlands, fields and forest)
• Wander Lake is adjacent to Creamer’s Refuge and accessed via the Wedgewood Resort. Park in the Antique Auto Museum parking lot (trails, pond, forest, wetlands).
• Tanana Lakes Recreation Area off South Cushman Street (parking and trails along ponds, wetlands and forest, including the edge of the Tanana River)
• Chena Lakes Recreation Area in North Pole (parking and trails along ponds and fields).
• The Peat Ponds along the west end of Goldstream Road (parking and trails, ponds, bog, wetlands).
• University of Alaska Campus has good bird habitat around buildings, especially on West Ridge.
• University of Alaska trails are accessed most easily from West Ridge. (Parking and trails, Smith Pond fields and forest)
• Georgeson Botanical Garden and University of Alaska Agriculture Farm, (parking, bird list, trails and gardens, cultivated fields)
• Various ponds near the Fairbanks International Airport are great places to see water birds. (park in available spaces) You may be in business backyards so park and peer respectfully.
• Ester Dome and Murphy Dome are great places to find additional birds that prefer more open tundra habitat. Check out these locations on a map and go prepared for the weather.
Before you go out birding do some homework to understand what sorts of birds frequent what sorts of places. There are birding guides to aid in identifying specific birds and give you clues to their preferred habitat and how they may sound. There are birding apps galore. A favorite birding app is Ebird, which helps you identify and locate birds, and more. Keep your eye out for guided bird walk schedules in the paper. Binoculars are not essential but they do make birding more enjoyable.
For more information, visit www.arcticaudubon.org