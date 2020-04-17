With Spring on the way, Outdoors enthusiasts are likely keen to blow the cobwebs off their gear and start planning some fishing trips.
This year, however, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has introduced some changes to its regulations and permits, mostly due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. To clear up some of the confusion, Tim Viavant, regional supervisor for the department’s sport-fishing division in Fairbanks, discussed a few of the changes with the News-Miner on Thursday.
“As things get warm and melt-off, we’re gonna have lots and lots of folks with some pent up desire to get outdoors,” Viavant said.
To begin with, Viavant wanted to ensure that the public is aware that sport, personal-use and subsistence fishing will remain open until further notice. He said that the department put out a notice after one of the state’s health mandates prompted “confusion” among the public. Specifically, Health Mandate 12 outlined measures to limit travel between communities to “critical infrastructure or critical personal needs.”
“There was some question about what was going to remain open and also some confusion over interpretation of the recent Health Mandate,” Viavant said.
Despite the mandate, sport, subsistence and personal use fishing will remain open, consistent with published regulations during the 2020 season, subject to compliance with State of Alaska Public Health Mandates.
“The Department understands the value of these activities to Alaskans and supports Alaskans having the opportunity to get out and fish to feed their families and fill their freezers,” a public notice from the department states. “Although travel between communities is prohibited under the issued health mandates, the public may still travel to fishing locations.”
If planning a fishing trip the public is asked to pick a spot as close to your home as possible, pay attention to local mandates which may differ from the state’s, provision for your trip and wear a face covering if angling.
Lakes will also be stocked with fish according to schedule.
“For now and as far as I’m aware in the future, we’ll be putting stocked fish out into water just as planned,” Viavant added. “The only thing we’re asking is when stocking is taking place, that people respect social distancing around the staff who are putting fish into the water. Typically when the stocking truck pulls up, people crowd around and want to see what’s happening.”
To see which nearby lakes are stocked, you can access the Alaska Lake Database here: bit.ly/3esGpUG. During the summer, the department regularly updates its Facebook page with information on which lakes have been recently stocked. That page can be found here: bit.ly/3bhSE4v.
Online permits
Beginning May 1, Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishing permits will be available through the Fish and Game online store, here: bit.ly/2yi26Gu. The Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon fishery will open by regulation June 1.
According to Viavant, these permits have been made available online for the first time ever in order to limit interaction with staff, due to the coronavirus outbreak. For those who don’t have internet access, permits can also be acquired by calling local Fish and Game offices. Staff will telephonically issue permits, which will then be mailed to the recipient.
Also new for 2020 is the ability to report Glennallen Subdistrict subsistence salmon harvests online at bit.ly/3agwxtZ. Alternatively, permit holders may still mail the completed harvest report to the address listed on the permit or drop it in the outside drop box at the Glennallen ADF&G office. Harvest reports are due by Oct. 31, 2020, even if you did not fish your permit.
Permits for the Chitina personal use dipnet fishery, which have been available online for a couple of years now, will also become available on May 1. But, for this year, there is a change in regulation for reporting harvests.
“For the Chitina permit, this year we’re requiring that all reporting be done online. In the past you could fill out your paper and mail it to the department,” Viavant said.
Again, for those without internet access, they can call the office and go through the process over the phone, but mailing physical reports in is no longer an option.
The department is also going to be working harder to enforce penalties on those who fail to report harvests in this particular fishery. According to Viavant, regulations state that failure to report harvests can result in a fine and a loss of fishing privileges in the following year. But this has rarely been properly enforced in recent years, resulting in a decline in reported harvests.
“We’re going to begin enforcing the loss of fishing privileges for failure to report,” Viavant said. “We have seen a steady decline in reporting harvests. We’ve fallen where we’re almost below 80%. It results in more error in our harvest estimation and that makes it more difficult to manage the fishery.”
Now, permits are all going to be issued electronically, which not only makes the system more cost efficient, but allows for easier enforcement of failure to report. Harvests must be reported by October 15.
More information on the Copper River salmon fisheries can be found here: bit.ly/2VzlUNx.
