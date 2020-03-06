Come join the Skiathon this Sunday, on the University of Alaska Fairbanks trail system. The 20-kilometer, classic-only Skiathon is a race and a tour. Participants are timed but can go as fast or as slow as they want. There is also a wood ski division.
This joint event of the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and the UAF Trails Club is a fundraiser for the UAF trail system. All finishers will receive a Skiathon patch. Early registration is $15 and registration forms must be turned in before noon, March 7. If you sign up on the day, the late registration fee is $40. Bib pick-up is in the UAF Ski Hut on West Ridge, near the Geophysical Institute. The event starts at 10 a.m. and the race/tour starts at 11 a.m.
For more information or to volunteer contact Stan Justice at 907-479-5017 or by emailing stanjustice@acsalaska.net
You can pick up and drop off registration forms at Beaver Sports. You can also download registration forms and see course maps online here: bit.ly/2VMhJiS.