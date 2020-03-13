The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks will be hosting a Cleary Summit-area ski tour this Saturday. The tour requires advanced skiing skills.
The tour consists of rolling terrain out at Cleary-Summit following the unplowed — but snowmachined — Fairbanks Creek Road leading to the old Fairbanks-Circle Trail. The group will continue northeast on the trail, out past Monkey Rock, then turn north off the trail to Champagne Rock for several long, sometimes fast descents through the 2004 and 2005 burn areas. The route offers great views of the Alaska Range, the White Mountains and Chena Dome. There will be stops for a snack enroute.
The final descent to the Davidson Ditch is fast and curvy, spitting one out like a thunderbolt — hence its name, “Zeus.” This section can be walked. The route finishes with a pleasant forest ski past Leonard Seppala’s cabin at Chatanika. If the group is so inclined, the tour can adjourn to the nearby Chatanika Lodge for sustenance.
Those interested should meet at Skiland Road Department of Transportation & Public Facilities pullout just off the Steese Highway at 11 a.m. The tour is estimated to take 3-4 hours and dogs are welcome. For more information, you can contact the tour leader Phil Marshall at 907-457-3859 or via email at pmarshall@acetekk.com.