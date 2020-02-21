Twice frostbitten, one more try. The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks is hosting a tour of the classical ski trails nestled along the Chena River and flood control collection channel in the Chena Lake Recreation Area on Saturday.
This tour was scheduled twice earlier and had to be canceled because of frigid temperatures. But this weekend’s forecast calls for much warmer temperatures — above zero even.
Participants will ski the 5.7- and 4-kilometer loops. The trail system is flat with no hills.
Those joining are warned to watch out for moose. While on the trails, for those of you doing the Fairbanks Winter Trails Challenge, we’ll also be looking for “The Sign.”
The tour will start at 11 a.m. at the River Park Ski Trails and is anticipated to last 2-3 hours. To find the start point, start in North Pole and follow Laurance Road to enter CLRA. Near the end of the road, turn left onto the River Park Road. Follow the signs for trailhead parking on the left. Note: It is the first pullout, no longer at the picnic pavilion. Behaved dogs are welcome to join.
You can contact tour leader Lisa Stuby at 907-371-6460 or by emailing lstuby@gci.net.