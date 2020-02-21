The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks will also be offering a ski tour this Sunday, in the Fox area.
The East End of Puchtler Trail and Sutherland’s Telemark Trail Roundtrip tour will descend from about 4-Mile Old Murphy Dome Road on snowmachined trail through pretty mixed woods that receive direct sunlight now. The group will branch off onto Sutherland’s telemark trail that has been brushed out and descend mildly wildly to El Dorado Creek and the new clearing where the old miner’s log cabin was. The return will be via the same route where softer waxes should permit climbing. The tour requires intermediate to advanced level skiing. If you own skins, please bring them.
The tour will start at 10:45 a.m. at the Fox General Store and is anticipated to last 2-3 hours. Behaved dogs are welcome.
You can contact tour leader Phil Marshall at 907-457-3859 or by emailing pmarshall@acetekk.com.