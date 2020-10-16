The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is closing the Delta Clearwater River, including Delta Clearwater Lake, to sport fishing for silver salmon, effective 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to an emergency order from the department on Thursday.
The order also said that only unbaited, single-hook, artificial lures may be used. The fishery is managed using inseason escapement data and the escapement goal for the fishery is in the range of 5,200 to 17,000 fish. “Escapement is monitored from late Sept. through Nov. 1, when peak counts have historically occurred,” the order said.
The order states that, “Based on preliminary survey counts in an 8-mile index area of the Delta Clearwater River, the coho salmon run is projected to not achieve the lower end of the SEG (Sustainable Escapement Goal).”
Area Management Biologist Heather Scannell said that despite the order this is not a particularly early closure for the fishery. “We actually let it ride a little longer because we knew that the run was tracking late,” Scannell said.