Following a 24-hour opener on Sunday, the Chitina Subdistrict of the Copper River Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery will open for an 84-hour period from noon June 11 through midnight June 14.
The fishery is managed by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, from June 7 through Sept. 30, based on Miles Lake sonar fish counts. According to the department, the season has seen a slow start. From May 24-31, there were roughly 52,000 salmon counted past the sonar, which is only about half of the 101,000 salmon that the department was forecasting for that period. The department, however, decided that the numbers were sufficient to allow an 84-hour period of fishing
As a reminder, according to the fishery’s management plan and the Statewide Personal Use Fishing Regulations, the annual limit is 25 salmon for the head of household and 10 salmon for each dependent of the permit holder. All fishermen must have a valid permit and resident sport fishing license on their person while fishing. All harvests must be recorded immediately.
Both dip net permits and fishing licenses can be obtained online, here: bit.ly/2Xzmg96. A $15 fee is charged for the Chitina Subdistrict personal use salmon fishery permit. Revenue from the fee supports the sanitation services at the fishery and trail maintenance from O’Brien Creek to Haley Creek.
The current fishing schedule will be announced on the Chitina Fishery information line at 907-822-5224 in Glennallen, 907-459-7382 in Fairbanks, and 907-267-2511 in Anchorage. Fishermen are encouraged to call prior to planning their trip to ensure that the fishery will be open when they arrive.
More information regarding the fishery, including maps of the sub districts and links to sonar numbers, can be found at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website here: bit.ly/2TR7HeN.
Questions regarding the fishery can be directed to the Fish and Game office in Glennallen, which can be reached at 907-822-3309.