The second editions of two books, “Denali Geology Road Guide” and “Denali for Families” (previously “Denali with Kids”) are now available online as free, accessible, downloadable pdfs.
The “Denali Geology Road Guide” can be found here: https://irma.nps.gov/DataStore/DownloadFile/649189
It highlights some of the most interesting geological phenomena that can be experienced from the Denali Park Road. It contains mile-by-mile specifics, as well as “GeoFeatures” highlighting general topics such as permafrost, earthquakes and an explanation of why Denali is so tall.
The first edition was distributed in 2016.
The second edition updates Polychrome Pass, the Pretty Rocks landslide, permafrost and paleontology.
The actual books are available for sale at the Denali Park store in the summer and at the Denali Winter Visitor Center when it is open to the public.
“Denali for Families” can be found online at https://www.nps.gov/dena/learn/kidsyouth/upload/Denali-for-Families.pdf.
This guidebook shows how Denali National Park is a welcoming and accessible place for families and lifelong learners. It can help plan a trip to Denali and offers suggestions on what to bring and what amenities are available there. The book explains how to stay safe around wildlife, how to keep warm and dry in the changing weather, and how to help your family leave no trace of camping during your time here.
Denali’s transportation system is explained and the guidebook recommends places for learning, hiking, biking, camping and adventuring with family members of all ages.
Recommendations in this book were made by local Denali families and photographs of those families are included.
The first edition was distributed 2015.
It is hoped that physical copies will be available at the Denali Park Store. The park also plans to distribute free reference copies to local libraries, businesses and information centers. That may not happen for another year, however, due to the anticipated update of trail maps and current lack of Covid information in this guidebook.