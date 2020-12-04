As people get out on the plentiful winter trails all around the Interior, it’s important to keep multiple uses in mind and remember that winter means trapping season.
It’s not rare to see posts on community social media pages warning of traps that have been set close, maybe too close, to popular trails. This season, with many Alaskans finding new ways to spend time outdoors amid a pandemic, there may be more inexperienced or first time trappers than usual out there.
No one wants to see a dog, or any pet, caught in trap intended for wild animals, but it does happen. Domestic animals getting caught in traps is a situation that can be easily avoided when ethical trappers and knowledgeable trail users each do their part and demonstrate trail etiquette.
Fortunately, the Alaska Trappers Association and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game offer many resources aimed at avoiding conflicts between trappers and others recreating in the outdoors.
The trapping section of the Alaska Fish and Game website includes a page titled Sharing the Trails. The Sharing the Trails page includes a link to a brochure “Trap Safety for Pet Owners” produced by Fish and Game. The brochure provides information on trapping seasons, how to control pets on trails and state laws related to trapping. The brochure makes an excellent addition to your pack for when you head down the trail with a fury friend.
It is against the law to move or tamper with legally set traps or snares. If you do encounter traps that you believe to be illegally set, you should notify Alaska Wildlife Troopers or the nearest Fish and Game office.
The brochure also includes the phone number for Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard, a nonprofit volunteer organization that works with Alaska Wildlife Troopers by providing a toll free hotline for people to report resource law violations.
The Sharing the Trails page also features a five-part video series from the department on how to safely release pets from different types of traps. Additionally, a more than 30 minute video from the Trappers Association gives information on how trail users can recognize when they’re near a trap set or trap line, what trap sets for common Alaska furbearers look like, how different common traps and snares are secured and how to handle and release a trapped dog.
“Make no mistake about it, having a dog caught in a trap is a royal pain for everyone, including the trapper,” presenter Pete Buist says near the beginning of the video. “It’s not a good situation for anyone, least of all the poor dog involved,” Buist says later in the video.
The Alaska Trappers Association works to promote ethical trapping and help trappers avoid conflicts. The Sharing the Trails page informs readers that the organization invested about $7,000 in producing the video, which is a cumulative product of trapping-awareness seminars the association has delivered throughout Alaskan communities.
“It’s the most important thing that we teach at any of our classes,” Alaska Trappers Association President Randy Zarnke said. “We include it, it seems like every month, in our magazine.”
Zarnke said his organization works hard to help trappers and others steer clear of any possible harm to domestic animals, but also cautioned that not all trappers are members of the ATA and just like any other group, not all trappers are ethical.
The Sharing the Trails page is online at adfg.alaska.gov. Navigate to the tabs hunting, trapping and then general information. The website for the Alaska Trappers Association is alaskatrappers.org. The phone number for the Alaska Fish and Wildlife Safeguard hotline is 1-800-478-3377.
