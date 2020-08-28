I said I’d never do it again. This very week, six years ago, I drove up the Dalton Highway with my father-in-law with the intent of harvesting a nice caribou or two with my recurve bow. We drove, we slept and we drove a bunch more before we began spotting isolated animals on the hillsides flanking the road.
In the days that followed we saw dozens of caribou and made stalks on a few. But after meticulous hiding, creeping and belly crawling toward bedded bulls, competing hunters spotted their antlers protruding from the short willows, bailed from their trucks — some of them at a dead run — and foiled our attempts to get a shot.
Time has a way of healing. On our way south that year we fueled up at Coldfoot and another hunter confided that the best chance for a close shot at a caribou bull would be to concentrate our efforts at the Sagavanirktok River where it neared the road north of Toolik.
Though I’d said I was done with it all his words stuck. This year the Arctic beckoned, not only to us as hunters, but the chance for my wife, Cheryl, and I to return to the far north in pursuit of caribou. To give you a little history we mushed sled dogs and ran a trapline east of Coldfoot in 1980, when the establishment was nothing more than a DOT quonset with a lovely couple, Bernie and Betty, who presided over the equipment shed. They were so kind as to drive to Wiseman, meet the mail plane every three weeks and collect mail that had been forwarded to us throughout the long winter.
Thus began our romantic history with the far, drivable north.
Now, two grown kids, three homes and several careers later, we’re back. This last trip we ran into a full week of temperatures in the 60s and even 70s, not a drop of rain and the winds held themselves to intermittent breezes that helped drive away the bugs. The caribou were plentiful, and we made fast friends with other hunters whose ethics of fair chase and courtesy rivaled our own. At the risk of cursing ourselves on the next trip, we also had no flat tires.
I hunted with a recurve bow again, which meant that I had to close the distance to within 25 yards of the bull caribou. After several unsuccessful stalks, I managed to send an arrow cleanly over the back of a nice little bull. On another occasion a cow in a group of seven spotted me behind a willow and spoiled my ambush as I began to draw my bow for what would have been a 21-yard shot. But that’s bowhunting.
We returned home empty-handed in terms of bagging a summer-fat caribou, but the Arctic and our drive to the far north whetted our desires for another trip later this fall. In the meantime, a good friend of mine taught me to build my first longbow; so I’ll be hunting with that. So it is that we have been amassing our supplies in a grand heap on the living room floor for our next great adventure on the Dalton.
Charlie and Cheryl Ess live near Sutton and have been writing about Alaska and photographing its scenery for the past 25 years.