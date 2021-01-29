Results of some of the annual bird counts in the Denali area are trickling in. The Audubon Christmas Bird count is the nation’s longest-running community science bird project. Every year, in early winter, local citizens tally birds they see in their communities. All those numbers are tabulated in one spot.
Cantwell count
The count in Cantwell happened on a snowy day Dec. 23.
“I never fail to pick a day with bad weather,” said organizer Jill Boelsma. The snowfall severely limited visibility.
Nevertheless, 15 participants covered 35 miles of trail by walking, skiing, snowmachining, plus watching home bird feeding stations.
Seventeen species were spotted, with top billing going to white-winged crossbills (144 birds).
“Though tough to see and hear because of show on count day, we have an abundance of woodpeckers as well,” Boelsma said. “No doubt they are finding plenty to eat as we have a very noticeable spruce bark beetle infestation in our mature trees.”
Both boreal and black capped chickadees were fewer in number than previous years, but the number of red breasted nuthatches increased, she noted.
Denali count
The Christmas Bird Count in the Denali area happened on Dec. 20, with temperatures ranging from 9 degree below zero to 1 degree above zero. At this event, 17 participants recorded 153 species of birds.
“Because of our bumper white spruce cone crop, all the winter finches were here, plus a few newcomers like red-breasted nuthatches,” said organizer Nan Eagleson. “The exceptional number of white-winged crossbills — 559 — was particularly notable.”
Of special concern? Not a single black-capped chickadee was spotted.
Here is the list: 4 Spruce Grouse; 15 Willow Ptarmigan; 5 Hairy Woodpecker; 9 Canada Jay; 10 Black-billed Magpie; 7 Common Raven; 0 Black-capped Chickadee; 22 Boreal Chickadee; 5 Red-breasted Nuthatch; 1 American Dipper; 2 Dark-eyed Junco; 29 Pine Grosbeak; 559 White-winged Crossbill; and 108 Common Redpoll.
During the count week, which includes three days prior to count day and three days after, one Northern Goshawk was seen by several participants. It was seen in the same general area, several times so it is assumed there was only one.
Results of the bird count in Healy are still pending.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.